Leeds set for deadline day battle with Prem rival after favourites for target ‘wave the white flag’

Leeds are set for a deadline day battle with a Premier League rival after the favourites for target Calvin Ramsay pulled out, reports have suggested.

The Aberdeen defender is only 18 years old but has put a number of sides on alert with his performances in Scotland, including the Whites. He had looked set for a move to Bologna in Italy. They were said to be an attractive option for him.

However, the Serie A ‘waved the white flag’ upon learning of a £5m plus bonuses asking price, according to Il Resto Del Carlino.

They instead signed a different right-back and are now totally out of contention.

That would’ve meant Marcelo Bielsa’s side were the main suitors left in the fight. But as per Alex Crook, Watford joined the race on the penultimate day of the winter window.

As such, the two Prem sides will be going head-to-head for Ramsay’s signature before Monday’s 11pm deadline.

Leeds will have to up their previous offer for the Scotland youth international. They’ve only gone as high as £3m so far.

Ramsay is under contract until 2024. And his manager believes he will stay with them until at least the summer.

“We will get to Monday and I think he will still be with us ready for the second part of the season,” Stephen Glass said on Friday.

“We are still at the stage that I have not been told anything is imminent. So whether there are or there aren’t any bids in, it is not close enough that it is going to affect our team against St Johnstone on Saturday.

“He is fine, it has definitely affected him a touch, I think anyone can see that.

“I am not surprised it has affected him a little bit, being only 18 and the first time he has been through this.”

Leeds bat away Hammers bids

Meanwhile, West Ham have made a £50m bid to Leeds. They want to pair Declan Rice up with England midfield colleague Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday, who claim the Hammers are happy for the transfer to happen now or wait until the summer. Leeds’ stance is unlikely to be similar.

News emerged recently that West Ham are trying to sign Raphinha from the West Yorkshire side. Now, they could be lining up a double raid.

However, The Observer interject with a claim that Leeds have turned down the offer for Phillips. That’s also what they have done with Raphinha.

