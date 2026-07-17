Leeds United have announced their second-most expensive signing ever, with the arrival of Tarik Muharemovic now official, and the Whites are looking to follow that up with an exciting goalkeeper signing.

Daniel Farke’s side made signing a new centre-back a top priority following Pascal Struik’s move to Brighton, and they settled upon the Bosnian international as their top target.

Leeds struck a £34million agreement with Sassuolo to sign Muharemovic – the second-biggest fee in their history – and confirmed in an official statement that the defender has joined.

Now, Leeds and Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth, with TEAMtalk understanding the Seagulls are increasingly open to cashing in on the England hopeful this summer.

Rushworth’s future at the Amex Stadium remains closely linked to Bart Verbruggen’s situation, but sources have confirmed the 25-year-old has no intention of signing a new contract unless he is guaranteed the No.1 shirt.

Brighton are now prepared to sanction a permanent sale while Verbruggen remains at the club. If the Dutch international were to leave, Rushworth would be promoted to the No.1 role and stay on the south coast.

However, with Verbruggen currently expected to remain, Brighton would rather cash in on one of England’s brightest goalkeeping prospects this summer than risk losing him for a reduced fee further down the line or even nothing next summer.

Leeds, Newcastle contacted over Carl Rushworth deal

Coventry City, where Rushworth impressed during a successful loan spell last season, remain firmly interested in bringing him back.

However, we can exclusively reveal that Leeds and Newcastle have now been spoken to by intermediaries.

Rushworth is regarded by many within the game as a future England international and a genuine contender to eventually succeed Jordan Pickford as the Three Lions’ first-choice goalkeeper.

Newcastle are looking for a new number one this summer and have been strongly linked with James Trafford, but they have now been offered Rushworth, along with Leeds.

Leeds’ interest comes as Daniel Farke continues an extensive overhaul of his goalkeeping department.

The Whites have already lost Karl Darlow after he agreed to become Manchester United’s new No.2, while Illan Meslier has joined Arsenal after his contract at Elland Road expired.

That currently leaves Brazilian Lucas Perri and experienced backup Alex Cairns in the squad, although Perri is also expected to move on, with Torino among the clubs showing strong interest.

Leeds therefore want to recruit two goalkeepers this summer, including a new first-choice option.

Rushworth a ‘serious contender’ to join Leeds

As previously reported, Parma’s Zion Suzuki remains one of their priority targets – another linked with Newcastle.

TEAMtalk understands Leeds have few concerns over the Japanese international’s valuation of just under £30million.

Instead, the bigger issue is convincing Suzuki himself, with the goalkeeper believed to favour a move to a club competing in European competition.

Leeds are therefore keeping multiple options alive.

Manchester City’s Trafford has been discussed internally, while Toulouse’s Guillaume Restes has also been extensively assessed by the club’s recruitment department.

Rushworth has now emerged as another serious contender.

Should Brighton decide to sanction his departure, Leeds and Newcastle are both well positioned to test the Seagulls’ resolve, setting up an intriguing Premier League battle for one of England’s most highly-rated young goalkeepers.

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