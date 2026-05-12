Jamie Carragher has explained why he can see Leeds United pushing on next season, having hailed their decision to stand by Daniel Farke and having named the star who makes them tick, while a second pundit has also raved about the Whites’ “energy” and “culture”.

Leeds United were promoted back to the Premier League last summer after a two-year absence, but were among the favourites to go straight back down, given the recent trend that had seen those elevated to the top flight suffer an instant return to the second tier.

But after a rocky start that saw Farke’s job put on the line, Leeds switched to a 3-5-2 formation at the back end of November and have not looked back, suffering just four defeats in 23 games since to secure their place in the Premier League with three games to spare.

Following Monday night’s 1-1 draw at Spurs, which made it seven unbeaten on their travels, Leeds moved up to 44 points – and could yet reach a half-century if they pick up wins in their remaining two games.

Carragher has certainly been impressed, hailing their recruitment, style of football and, crucially, the decision to stand by Farke.

“A lot was made with what they did in the summer,” Carragher began on Sky Sports. “They recruited a lot of big lads, shall we say. But it was really clever, understandable, to get themselves equipped physically for the Premier League.

“Maybe I had an idea about how Leeds would play. Well, I think Leeds were the first Monday Night Football we did of the season against Everton, and some of the football they play is fantastic. I love them. I love watching them. I think they’re a really good team.

“I’ve always got to try and forget out of my mind that they’re a newly promoted team, because you always have this sort of thing in your head that will they be able to compete, can they step up in the Premier League; is it a big step up for a lot of the players?

“And I know they bought some players, but I feel like I’m watching an established Premier League team.”

He added: “The next thing is to establish themselves in the Premier League, and I think they can.”

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Leeds right to stand by Farke – Carragher

Asked by host Dave Jones how smart it was it to stick by the manager, when Farke was reportedly just two games from the sack early in December, Carragher added: “Well, listen, it’s easy for us to say now, but there’s always a lot made that he was a Championship manager who couldn’t cut it in the Premier League, but I think he’s proven a lot of doubters wrong.

“He’s had a real influence on the team in terms of changing the system. But the football they play, they haven’t just come in and sort of, you know, whacked it long and relied on set pieces. They played really good football.”

Carragher also had strong words of praise for Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu – named Man of the Match on Monday – for his crucial role in keeping Leeds up.

“In Ethan Ampadu, every time I watch him play, I’m impressed by that man,” Carragher added. “He’s been one of my favourite players sitting in midfield that I’ve watched in the Premier League this season. Every time I watch him – and he never has a bad game – he’s been fantastic.2

Fellow pundit Jermain Defoe was also equally impressed by Leeds and claims they have been underestimated this season.

“Yeah, I said it, they brought the energy [on Monday night v Spurs]. They set very high standards.

“And the manager mentioned a culture at a football club, everyone there is pulling in the right direction.

“First up, they’re a really good football team. I don’t think they get enough credit.

“When you speak about Leeds, they are a great team in and out of possession, because at some stage you have to have a spell without the ball and win possession back and then show your quality. And I think they have done that tonight and also done that throughout the season.”

Regarding Ampadu, Leeds will hope to soon tie their skipper down to a new deal, and we revealed earlier this year a major confidence that the Whites have in keeping their captain at the club for the long-term future.

If Leeds are to build next season, they will need to add additional quality to their ranks, and intermediaries insist the Whites have held discussions over a move for Hidemasa Morita despite club denials, with Leeds currently viewed as one of the contenders to land the experienced defensive midfielder.

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