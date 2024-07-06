Leeds United are in growing danger of losing two more regulars this summer amid claims Brighton are set to launch an improved bid for Georginio Rutter and with Glen Kamara also tipped to move on – and Daniel Farke’s hopes of signing another player from Tottenham having also suffered a blow.

The Whites are still licking their wounds after being forced to say farewell to generational talent Archie Gray earlier this week after the club was forced into the “heartbreaking” decision to sell the 18-year-old to Spurs in a £40m deal. And while Leeds did manage to agree on the permanent £10m signing of Joe Rodon the other way, the loss of Gray has not gone down well with their supporters.

However, Leeds were ultimately forced into his sale to avoid the sanction of a points penalty and to ensure they met Profit and Sustainability Rules.

And despite his exit, and now being in a stronger position financially, the likes of Willy Gnonto, Ilan Meslier and the EFL’s Player of the Year, Crysencio Summerville, continue to attract strong attention.

Any sale now, though, will only go through on Leeds’ terms and the club are in a better position to ensure they do not get fleeced over any sales.

However, they also know that a sizeable offer for any of their star men will be tough to turn down, though the Whites did reject an offer from Brighton for enigmatic French forward Rutter earlier this week.

The Seagulls are also sniffing around a prospective deal for Summerville, though it is Rutter – who managed eight goals and 16 assists last season – who is the main object of their desire.

Brighton to launch new move for Rutter

Brighton’s initial offer was worth £30m – only £5m short of the club-record fee Leeds paid Hoffenheim for the player in January 2023.

While the youngster struggled early on as the club suffered relegation from the Premier League, Rutter really hit the straps last season, playing a crucial role in the club’s ultimately-unsuccessful push for promotion.

However, former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson has heard that Brighton are ready to launch an improved bid for the 22-year-old in the coming weeks – and suggests the Whites may have little choice but to accept.

“I don’t think £30million is a bad price for Rutter,” he told Football Insider.

“I’m surprised Leeds turned that bid down. They obviously think they can get more for him.

“I think he was sporadic during the season. Piroe had a good start to the season too, but neither of them scored the amount of goals you want from a number nine.

“I’d be surprised if Rutter didn’t leave.

“If Brighton are still at the table with that type of money already then that’s only going to be pushed up, but I think it’s a good deal.

“If they can get more than £30million for Rutter, some of it can be reinvested in an out-and-out number nine.

“Ideally, you wouldn’t want either him or Summerville to go because they were an important part of the squad last season.

“£30million for Rutter would not be a bad deal as long as it goes back into the squad.”

Kamara also tipped to leave Leeds; Skipp deal to fail

Interest in Kamara, meanwhile, has arrived from Ligue 1 side, Rennes – the club in which Leeds snared Raphinha for a bargain £17m fee in the delayed summer window of 2020, which, in fairness, feels like a long time ago now!

Kamara joined Leeds in a £5.1m move from Rangers last summer and was another who impressed in Farke’s side.

However, reports of late claim the player has emerged as a major target for Rennes as they look to replace Roma target Enzo Le Fee.

Reports in France claim Kamara has already agreed personal terms over the move – and now transfer journalist Graeme Bailey, speaking to LeedsUnited News, claims it’s a question of when not if the Finland international makes the move.

“Kamara is one I think is going to go. There is Premier League interest in him and I know French team Rennes like him as well,” he said.

“There are options for him abroad, plenty for him so Kamara is going to go as well. I think it is a blow as Kamara played really well at times for Leeds last year. I think he was really good so he will be a loss.”

Leeds have made it clear to Kamara that he is a player they do not want to lose and his exit would leave them two players light in the engine room with Gray having already departed.

One man they have looked to target as a would-be replacement is Tottenham man Oliver Skipp.

The 23-year-old knows Farke well from a loan spell at Norwich and is thought to be one of his top targets this summer.

Those hopes could be enhanced by the arrival of Gray at Spurs and with Skipp already falling down the pecking order under Ange Postecoglou.

However, Bailey claims Skipp has no intention of dropping down into the second tier and claims the move to Elland Road is a ‘non-starter’.

“No, Skipp is not dropping out of the Premier League. That was a non-starter I think. I am not sure about that [being too good for the Championship], but I think he thinks that,” he claimed.