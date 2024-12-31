Leeds have been told that a January move to reunite Aston Villa playmaker Emi Buendia with Daniel Farke in January looks highly unlikely for two major reasons, though the capture of a new No.10 will be one of the club’s top priorities in 2025 and with a future raid on Sheffield United not yet ruled out.

The Whites missed out on promotion last season in the cruellest of circumstances, though have shown no ill effects from that this time around with a storming first half to the 2024/25 campaign. Indeed, Leeds have got stronger as the season has gone on and having flown through their December schedule with ease, they are now unbeaten in six games, a sequence that includes five wins, to end the calendar year at the top of the table and with a two-point advantage over Sheffield United, who have had two points deducted before a ball was kicked.

As a result, Leeds enter the new year and the January window in an extremely healthy position and feel well on course for promotion back to the Premier League.

However, Farke and Leeds will enter the winter window with an eye open for any possibilities to strengthen their squad if the right opportunity arises. One player linked with a move in recent weeks is Buendia, with the Aston Villa man having worked under Farke before at Norwich.

The once-capped Argentina international has found minutes hard to come by this season, having been limited to just 242 minutes across all competitions, with the impressive form of Morgan Rogers largely keeping him out.

However, Leeds’ chances of a deal for the 28-year-old in January are described to us as highly unlikely, with the player currently unwilling to drop down into the Championship. And while we understand that, from Villa’s point of view, they might be open to an exit, they have to respect the fact that Buendia, who does actually have some Saudi suitors as well, doesn’t want to drop down a division.

Secondly, we also understand that in addition to that, if it is to be a loan, for example, then Villa would demand a 100% wage coverage. And that’s probably not something that Leeds would be in a position to do at this stage, with Buendia currently earning an estimated £75,000 a week.

Leeds planning for summer window; Hamer move still possible

Indeed, a lot of Leeds’ transfer planning will revolve around the summer window, and being on track for the Premier League, they plan to do the main share of their business in the summer rather than in January – unless, of course, the right opportunities present themselves.

Leeds, though, continue to look for a new No.10 in 2025 – hence the links with Buendia. We know that replacing Georginio Rutter is still on their mind, although Brenden Aaronson has done pretty well in recent weeks and is starting to prove some of his critics wrong.

And while the links to Buendia are genuine, it does look unlikely due to the player’s preference.

Another midfielder they still like is Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, whom Leeds moved for in the summer. And while a move for Hamer will not be possible be available in January, that possibility could re-emerge if Sheffield United don’t go up and Leeds do…

But that may be another topic of conversation and one for down the line, though Hamer is a player that Farke knows really well and very much appreciates too.

