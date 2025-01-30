Leeds United have no plans to recall Jack Harrison early from his loan spell at Everton after talk of his early return were debunked, though the winger is looking at another move to get his career back on track, while Whites links to a rarely-seen Newcastle defender have also been played down.

The Whites are flying high at the top of the Championship and are currently enjoying an 11-match unbeaten run dating back to November. While they have seen those in and around them in the promotion race all strengthen their squads, Leeds are yet to do any business this month.

However, the Whites have finally dipped their toes into the transfer waters on Thursday by launching a firm offer for Southampton striker Cameron Archer, who has been on Daniel Farke’s wishlist for some time.

One player, though, who had been tipped to return to Leeds this month and boost their promotion push was Harrison, with the winger having fallen on troubled times at Everton.

Now in his second season on loan at Goodison Park, Harrison has fallen badly out of favour on Merseyside and has seen his chances of a permanent move there all-but ended off the back of his poor form. Furthermore, the Daily Mail reported earlier this week that Leeds were considering an approach from the Toffees to cancel the loan deal that would see the 28-year-old return to Elland Road with immediate effect.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that Leeds have no plans to terminate the loan and the player will remain on loan at Goodison Park until the end of the current campaign. As far as Leeds are concerned, Harrison made his decision to join Everton perfectly clear, twice over, and having exercised that right, will be expected to see out the season there.

Meanwhile, the Whites have also been strongly linked with a move for Newcastle defender Matt Targett, who has been limited to just 12 minutes of action across all competitions this season.

Way down Eddie Howe’s pecking order, the Magpies are open to his possible sale if their £15m price tag is matched.

However, TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs posted on X that Leeds were ‘not expected’ to make a bid for Targett this winter, while the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Graham Smyth claims links to the 29-year-old former Aston Villa man have caused ‘bafflement’ at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison needs new club to kickstart career

While Brenden Aaronson departed Leeds on loan soon after their relegation from the Premier League, the American returned to Elland Road and announced himself determined to prove himself to Farke, having negated the chance to seek another move away.

But when Harrison insisted on forcing through another loan exit – as per the terms of the contract extension he signed at Leeds in February 2023 – there was a feeling at the club that the winger’s relationship with the club had effectively moved beyond repair.

As a result, and if Everton don’t – as expected – move to make the deal permanent, Harrison will be forced to return to Leeds with his tail between his legs.

However, his chances of earning a shot at redemption at Leeds look slim and it’s likely that a permanent move away, or another loan stint away from the club, would be in all parties’ best interests.

In the meantime, Leeds will focus on trying to secure promotion back to the Premier League and staying on track to complete the job they narrowly failed to achieve last season.

That said, pundit Ally McCoist feels Leeds would struggle in the top flight based on recent evidence.

“I’ve watched Leeds at home a few times this season and they have a go but on the evidence of what we saw at Turf Moor, you’d have to say both teams would struggle,” McCoist said, speaking to talkSPORT.

“That’s coming from someone who loves the Championship, the competitiveness and the Saturday -Tuesday, but I’ve got to say I was disappointed with [Monday night].”

Latest Leeds transfer news: Archer hopes look grim; triple transfer fail

While Leeds still hope to convince Southampton to sell Archer, their prospects of a deal do not look good with the Premier League side of the mind that they don’t want to weaken their squad while still in with a mathematical chance of avoiding the drop.

As a result, it looks like another transfer miss for Leeds this window.

The Whites did enquire about Argentina international Emi Buendia, but talks never got off the ground too seriously and as soon as Bayer Leverkusen made their move, Leeds knew it was game over. The Bundesliga champions, who can also offer Champions League football, swooped to sign Buendia on loan with a view to a permanent €20m (£17m) deal on Wednesday.

Sources also revealed Leeds’ interest in another Villa man in Louie Barry, though the club ultimately decided against a move and the youngster instead moved to Hull, where they felt the Tigers manager Ruben Selles was best placed to aid his development.

Elsewhere, Leeds’ most recent recruit, Josuha Guilavogui finds himself wanted in France with Red Bull’s latest club, Paris FC, keen to bring the player back to his homeland this year.

Farke’s stance on the veteran’s departure to the capital club has also come to light.

