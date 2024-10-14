Leeds United are expected to decide in the next 24 to 48 hours whether to sign Cheikhou Kouyate on a short-term deal with Daniel Farke to have the final say and with the Whites having also been linked with a move for a Cameroon international defender.

The Whites have lost just one of their opening nine games to sit fifth in the Championship table, though their promotion aspirations will be put to the test on Friday night when they tackle unbeaten Sheffield United in a hot-anticipated derby at Elland Road. Leeds go into the game, though, with several injury issues to contend with and having lost both first-choice central midfielders Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to knee injuries in recent games.

And with just Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka available as senior options to Farke in the engine room, the Whites have looked towards the signing of free-agent midfielder Kouyate as a short-term stop-gap.

The 34-year-old defensive midfielder has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of last season and has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds in recent days amid claims he underwent a medical at their Thorp Arch training base on Friday.

Leeds, though, are yet to decide whether to offer Kouyate terms, though a final decision on whether to sign up the former Crystal Palace and West Ham man – who boasts 291 Premier League appearances to his name – is expected to arrive in the next 48 hours.

The Whites are also being linked with a move for Steaua Bucharest defender Joyskim Dawa ahead of the January window. The nine-times capped Cameroon international has impressed in the Europa League this season but could leave if any suitor matches the 28-year-old’s £4m exit clause.

Per the Daily Mirror, Leeds are considering an approach for a player, though they will have to battle Fulham and Everton for his signature with the Cottagers already reported to have made contact with his agent.

That is a decision, though, down the line and as the club prepares their plans for Friday’s showdown with the Blades, Farke will be keeping everything crossed that Tanaka, as well as Leeds’ other 10 players all on international duty this week, report back to Thorp Arch without any major issues.

The good news for Leeds is that both Dan James and Manor Solomon have made good progress during the international break and the Leeds manager is expected to provide an update on their fitness when he faces the media later this week.

But should anything even minor happen to Tanaka – and the Japan star is not in action until Tuesday when his country face Australia in a World Cup qualifier – Farke is likely to push the button on a deal for Kouyate.

Leeds did put Kouyate through a medical on Friday and despite initially indicating a willingness to sign him up, have stalled on a decision until this week with Farke not wanting to rush into anything too quickly.

With the January window not opening for another 11 weeks, though, Leeds have an awfully busy run of games to negotiate between then and now with just two senior midfield options to call upon.

Therefore a possible deal for Kouyate, even as a short-term measure, certainly makes a great deal of sense.

Farke is yet to comment on the speculation though did express his caution over bringing in free agents at this stage of the season.

“On the midfielder position, after the horrendous news with Ilia Gruev, my attitude [is] I actually don’t like October signings of free agents,” he said. “I don’t believe in it, but when the times are strange, you have to think about it.

“It’s one of our professional duties to have a look if there is something out there that makes sense because both holding midfielders, both deep sixes, are not available for several weeks and months. Ilia will have surgery, by the way, tomorrow (October 5), so we hope it will go well and we can speak a bit more concrete about how long he will be out.

“So I hope also that surgery goes well and that we can also use the next two weeks to bring a few players after injuries even a bit closer to the team. Yes, it’s definitely one of our professional duties to have a look if there is something, even out of coincidence, out there that would help us in this situation. Yes, we have to do this.”

Since making those comments, reports in Bulgaria have suggested Gruev faces up to five months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to repair a tear to his meniscus.

Junior Firpo claims made

We can reveal that Leeds are also keeping a close eye on Port Vale’s highly-rated teenage star Karl Agnero ahead of a possible January swoop.

The 16-year-old has been a regular in the League Two sides’ Under-18s sides, but recently made his senior debut in a recent cup match.

Now sources have told us that the Whites are keeping a close eye on the midfielder ahead of the winter window, though competition also arrives from two other Championship rivals.

Elsewhere, Leeds have been told to quickly tie down Junior Firpo to a new deal, with the full-back eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement overseas from January 1.

The Dominican Republic international has been a model of consistency under Farke since the turn of the year and has one goal and two assists to his name from nine games so far this season, including what looked like the winner, until Ilan Meslier’s late howler, at Sunderland two Friday’s ago.

But amid interest in the 28-year-old from one of his former clubs, Leeds have been warned of the dangers of losing the £12.9m signing from Barcelona as a free agent.

Kouyate – what has been said by his former managers?

Former Leeds boss Sam Allardyce was the man who brought Kouyate to West Ham back in summer 2014 and, having signed him in a £7m deal from Anderlecht, quickly compared him to an Arsenal legend.

“I can see why Cheikhou Kouyate has already been likened to Patrick Vieira – just look at his size and the way he moves. I thought he was our man-of-the-match against Tottenham last week and I, for one, would be delighted if he came close to emulating Patrick’s consistent level of performance.

“It was a brilliant debut and one which you don’t see too often in the Premier League.”

Vieira himself, by then in charge at Crystal Palace, where Kouyate was to spend four years between 2018 and 2022, was also full of praise for the midfielder after he helped Senegal reach the 2021 African Cup of Nations final.

“I’m really proud and really happy for him,” Vieira said at the time. “I knew how determined he was to win that competition and now they are in the final it’s the bigger one, the most important one [game] and hopefully they will win it and he will get back home with the trophy. We will be really happy and proud of him.”

Former Forest boss Steve Cooper also spoke highly of the player before a clash against Leeds in February 2023.

“Cheikhou has great experience in the Premier League and he’s a big voice in the dressing room.

“It felt like something was back in the dressing room on Saturday. I thought, ‘Oh yeah, Cheikhou is back, this is what he brings’, as well as what he brings on the pitch.

“He’s a fantastic character, a great guy, very happy, but very committed as well. He’s a real man’s man, in terms of leadership.”