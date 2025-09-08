Leeds United are still actively pursuing new signings in January, despite strong suggestions to the contrary, and with Daniel Farke seemingly having made it clear behind the scenes that he wants two more players brought in to aid their fight for survival.

The Whites brought in 10 new players during the summer, to the combined tune of £103.1m, though never once spending more than £20m on any individual player. And while Farke did manage to strengthen in defence and central midfield, as well as bringing in a quality new goalkeeper, Leeds didn’t really add sufficient quality to their attack.

While they did bring in three new players to boost their forward line, two of those – Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha – arrived on free transfers. And ultimately, having failed to address their long-standing need to sign a new No.10, or add a much-needed right-winger in the closing days of the window, supporters were left frustrated by the way the window unfolded.

Indeed, it proved a hugely frustrating deadline day for Leeds as they saw the goalposts moved by Fulham over a planned move for Harry Wilson, just a matter of days after Chelsea had gazumped them over Facundo Buonanotte.

In the days that followed, Leeds MD, Robbie Evans, has faced the media and tried to stem that anger, explaining that the club had maxed themselves out as far as FFP limitations are concerned.

At the same time, Evans also dampened claims Leeds would be active in the January market, while also playing down suggestions the club could turn to the free agency market to fill those much-needed gaps.

However, Leeds may still have some wriggle room to operate in January and it’d be wrong of the club at this stage to wholesalely rule out any further additions come the winter window.

As having proved in the past, standing still in the market is often akin to going backwards – and if Leeds are given the right opportunity to land the players Farke missed out on in January, it would be prudent for the club to still explore those options.

There’s also a feeling that Evans might be guarding supporters against raising their expectations, while also trying to catch others off guard by using claims they won’t be active as a smokescreen.

Either way, transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke fully expects Leeds to be fully active in January and has suggested the two targets a demanding Farke is already looking to task the board with making….

Leeds ready to make signings in January after all

Explaining Farke’s thinking, O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Leeds would ideally have liked to add another forward and an attacking midfielder to bolster their goalscoring options.

“Somebody’s described it to me as Daniel Farke ‘going into a gunfight with a water pistol’ – maybe that’s a bit over the top.

“The midfield looks strong; the defence is good as well, and the new goalkeeper in Lucas Perri, so it’s been some good business.

“Leeds feel that they’re a bit light in the final third, and will be hoping that if they’re still in contention to stay up by January, maybe they can add to the squad then.”

On missing out on summer additions, he insists Farke has “no regrets” at their failed pursuits, adding: “Deals were there to be done, but there’s always competition for these players’ signatures.

“Manor Solomon – Palace tried to sign him, but he’s gone to Villarreal, he’s got Champions League football. [Christantus] Uche went to Palace.

“Obviously, Palace had money in their pockets following the sale of Ebere Eze, so obviously that helped them, and the chance of European football as well for Uche, that Leeds can’t offer.

“Then [Bilal] El Khannouss; there was a lot of interest in him from other clubs during the window, but he’s decided to make the move to Germany, to Stuttgart.

“Those three players were ambitious targets for Leeds and obviously they’ve missed out, but there’s no regrets from Daniel Farke.

“He will now move on and work with what he’s got, to try and ensure that Leeds are well-placed come the January window.”

Of the players they could look to target, Leeds are reportedly prepping a move to sign a talented Manchester City youngster in the January window, with Farke finally hopeful his side can end their long search to sign a new No.10.

Meanwhile, details have emerged over why Leeds United missed out on bringing Solomon back to Elland Road this summer and TEAMtalk analysing how and why Daniel Farke was squeezed out of the transfer picture for the Tottenham Hotspur star.

And finally, it’s been revealed that Leeds blocked the chance to sell three of their big-name players this summer in a move that could have given them more cash to spend on new arrivals.

