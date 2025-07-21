Leeds United are thundering towards summer signing number six with Anton Stach currently undergoing a medical, while the dominoes are starting to fall in place over a huge deal for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

The Whites have been busily strengthening their squad over the summer as they gear up towards their Premier League return. Having opened their pre-season campaign with a 0-0 draw against Manchester United in Stockholm, Leeds United have looked to add a combination of muscle, physicality and Premier League expertise to the squad that romped to 100 points in the Championship last season.

With Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bournauw, Lukas Nmecha and Sean Longstaff, Leeds have certainly done that already, while the addition of Gabriel Gudmundsson at left-back also offers a more combative upgrade to Junior Firpo, who left at the end of last season and whose return to Real Betis was finally confirmed last week.

Now signing number six is also powering nearer for boss Daniel Farke, with Leeds having agreed a package with Hoffenheim for Stach worth an initial €20m (£17.3m, $23.3m) and with a further €3m (£2.6m, $3.5m) in add-ons.

And sources have confirmed that the 26-year-old midfield powerhouse, who stands at a colossal 6ft 4in and has won two caps for Germany, is currently undergoing his medical with the club over in Germany.

If all goes to plan, the 26-year-old should soon hook up with his new teammates at their Harsewinkel base, and having agreed terms on a four-year deal at Elland Road.

However, with Farke confirming over the weekend that Patrick Bamford will play no part in his Premier League plans, focus has now shifted onto who will come in as his replacement.

And while our sources have previously confirmed interest in Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz is genuine, hopes of a new Leeds United club-record transfer have gathered serious pace over the last few hours amid claims that the Cottagers have ramped up their quest to sign the Brazilian’s replacement in attack….

Leeds given Rodrigo Muniz hope as Farke tells Bamford it’s over

That’s according to reports in Turkey that have now stated that the Cottagers are ready to sanction the 24-year-old’s sale to the Whites and have simultaneously entered what has been described as ‘advanced talks’ to sign Brazilian striker Romulo from Goztepe.

According to Aksam, Fulham have already submitted a formal bid and are ready to pay €16m (£13.8m, $18.6m) plus a future sell-on clause for the 23-year-old, who contributed 35 goals and assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last season.

And with the former Athletico Paranaense man green-lighting the move to the Premier League, Leeds have been given renewed belief that a deal is there to be done over the signing of Muniz, whom the Cottagers value at up to £50m (€57.7m, $67.3m).

However, there now appears a confidence that a deal can be done for some distance less than that, though any deal will likely set a new record fee for the Whites and in excess of the £34.5m fee paid to Hoffenheim for Georginio Rutter in January 2023.

Leeds have also been linked again with Callum Wilson this weekend, who The Sun states has now made it clear he is willing to sign on a pay-as-you-play deal.

Either way, Leeds will need a replacement for long-serving Bamford after Farke confirmed at the weekend that he will likely be sold this summer, with his current deal having just a year left to run, and with the player struggling to maintain his fitness under Farke’s reign so far.

“I had a really open and honest conversation with him. He knows exactly how I view him as a player,” Farke stated after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Man Utd at the Strawberry Arena.

“I would have preferred a completely fit Patrick Bamford in the last two seasons. He also knows how much I rate him as a person, and I thought it was my duty to have a very honest conversation with him straight away.

“I think it was the second day of pre‑season – I told him my plans for the upcoming Premier League season.

“He is aware that he is not part of my Premier League plans.”

Leeds transfer round-up: Whites target Chelsea star; two Ligue 1 stars wanted

In addition to Muniz and Wilson, Leeds have also reportedly made contact with Chelsea over a possible deal for teenage striker Marc Guiu, a player the Whites looked at prior to the 19-year-old’s move to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona last summer.

However, with first-team chances few and far between – Guiu appeared just 16 times in all competitions across the season – talk is mounting that the Blues could allow him to leave on loan.

And with Joao Pedro and Liam Delap adding to Enzo Maresca’s options, a possible move to Elland Road has now been mooted.

As a result, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey insists Leeds’ interest is genuine.

Elsewhere, Leeds United are continuing their search for a new goalkeeper to bolster their squad for the upcoming season, with Lyon’s Lucas Perri emerging as a prime target, though another Ligue 1 stopper is also an option, TEAMtalk can confirm.

On the departures front, Sam Greenwood has once again been linked with a return to boyhood club, Sunderland, and he could be one of 10 departures from Elland Road this summer as Farke looks to streamline his squad.

