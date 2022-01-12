Leeds right-back Cody Drameh will undergo a medical today ahead of his loan move to Cardiff City, according to a report.

The 20-year-old has made three Premier League appearances this term, most recently in the defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal. He also came off the bench to replace Junior Firpo in Sunday’s FA Cup defeat to West Ham.

Drameh was expected to be kept at Elland Road amid the Whites’ deepening injury crisis. Defenders Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk are both out, alongside important stars Kalvin Phillips and Rodrigo.

But Drameh and his agent believe a loan move would be the better option, as it would give the Englishman the chance to become a first-team regular elsewhere.

After learning of the player’s desire to leave, Bielsa has seemingly shown him the exit door.

Nottingham Forest are keen admirers, but Steve Cooper’s side have been beaten to his signature.

According to Football Insider, Drameh will travel to Cardiff today to have medical tests. Should he pass, then the England U21 starlet will spend the rest of the campaign at the Championship club.

He will compete with Perry Ng for a starting spot at right wing-back, as the Bluebirds aim to move away from the relegation zone. They sit in 20th place as things stand, just four points above the bottom three.

Drameh originally joined Leeds from Fulham in August 2020. He cost £1million and has a contract which runs until 2024.

Leeds aim to re-sign midfielder

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Leeds are attempting to bring Ronaldo Vieira back to the club.

Vieira, 23, was on the books at Elland Road from 2015-2018. Despite his young age, he broke through to the first team and became a regular starter in the 2016/17 season. The quality he displayed did not go unnoticed.

Indeed, Serie A side Sampdoria swooped for the former England U21 international, parting with £7m to land him.

Italian website ClubDoria states Leeds are actively pursuing a deal for his return.

They state the midfielder is highly tempted by a switch with his chances at Sampdoria fading. He is yet to make an appearance for the Italian outfit this term, despite an injury crisis of their own.

Furthermore, they are unlikely to stand in Vieira’s way should Leeds make an approach. As such, the source claim Leeds chief Victor Orta is ‘ready to pick him up’ and give him a ‘first taste of the Premier League’.

