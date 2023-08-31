Leeds complete whirlwind midfield signing; Fabrizio Romano confirms second arrival to follow

New Leeds Utd midfielder, Ilia Gruev - (image via official Leeds United website - www.leedsunited.com)

Leeds United have announced the permanent signing of midfielder Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen, while a second addition in the same position will quickly follow, per reports.

The Whites have been one of the busiest clubs in the final week of the window, with Daniel Farke getting his ducks in a row ahead of a promotion push.

Right-back Djed Spence arrived in an eye-catching move from Tottenham. Spence joined via the loan route, though it was a permanent switch for striker Joel Piroe by way of Swansea on August 25.

Midfield additions quickly took centre stage once Spence arrived and Leeds have announced the first of two expected arrivals in the position.

Via their official website, Leeds confirmed the permanent signing of Ilia Gruev from Werder Bremen.

Links to the 23-year-old only arose over recent days and Leeds have successfully wrapped up the move with all haste.

Gruev – who operates primarily as a holding midfielder – has signed a four-year contract running until 2027.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Werder Bremen have received a £5m transfer fee.

Glen Kamara next

However, per Romano, Gruev will quickly be joined by another new addition in the engine room.

Rangers star Glen Kamara is expected to be the next major signing Leeds will unveil, with Romano giving the move his signature “here we go” confirmation earlier on Thursday.

Kamara, 27, will undergo a medical with the west Yorkshire outfit at some stage today. All being well, Kamara is expected to fetch Rangers around £6m through his sale.

Leeds have already cleared the deck to some degree by sending Sam Greenwood on loan to Middlesbrough.

However, Greenwood might not be the only midfielder to make a late-window exit from Elland Road…

READ MORE: Leeds exit announced, with three more expected as West Brom, Birmingham eye incredible coup