Leeds United are preparing for a busy transfer window as they sit on the brink of a return to the Premier League, but their approach in the market could have ramifications for Brenden Aaronson, who faces an uncertain future, per TEAMtalk sources.

We understand that the Whites are examining the current make-up of the squad and are keen to sign players who have the skill and physicality to cope with Premier League football.

Leeds are willing to move on players who they feel are not suited to the top flight, and that is where the focus shifts onto attacking midfielder Aaronson.

The United States international has played a big role in Leeds’ promotion push, notching eight goals and two assists in 38 Championship appearances so far – 36 of which have been starts.

However, sources state that there are concerns behind the scenes at Elland Road that he does not have the physical strength needed to play at the highest level.

Aaronson made 36 Premier League appearances for Leeds in 2022/23 but largely failed to impress in a campaign that saw the club relegated.

Leeds don’t want a repeat of that performance from Aaronson and for that reason, they are considering selling him this summer to help fund moves for other targets.

READ MORE 🔵 Leeds get huge Kalvin Phillips transfer green light as second summer signing gathers momentum

Brenden Aaronson tracked by English, foreign clubs

TEAMtalk understands that there is interest in Aaronson from England and abroad, and Leeds would have no problem moving him on this summer, should they decide to sell.

Despite being a regular player for Leeds this term, it’s no secret that Daniel Farke is keen to deploy Willy Gnonto ahead of the 24-year-old in the number 10 role over the closing weeks of the season.

If Gnonto is fit – and he did pick up an ankle knock while on duty for Italy Under-21s this week – that could see Aaronson pushed out of the starting XI – a sign of what the club’s plans may be for him in the summer.

As we reported earlier this week, Rangers midfielder Niko Raskin has been shortlisted by Leeds and he would be a player that would tick the boxes for physicality and aggression.

If Gnonto is fit that will likely see Aaronson pushed out the side and maybe a big sign as to what the club are looking for in the summer. Sources have stated that Rangers Niko Raskin is on the radar of the Elland road side and he is a player who would tick the boxes for physicality and aggression.

Rangers will not sell the central midfielder for a small fee and there is interest in him from Premier league sides such as Aston Villa and Brentford.

As for Aaronson, he remains fully focused on helping Leeds seal promotion, but it will be interesting to see how much of a role he plays in what remains of the season as his future hangs in the balance.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Three teams make approaches to Junior Firpo as Leeds exit talks ramp up

Leeds United quiz: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024