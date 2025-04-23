Daniel Farke’s time as Leeds United manager could be coming to an end this summer, per a stunning new report, with club owners 49ers Enterprises concerned by one big thing and with a pundit having already suggested a stunning replacement in the Elland Road dug-out.

The Whites are back in the Premier League after a two-year absence after the 6-0 thrashing of Stoke on Easter Monday, followed by Sheffield United’s loss at Burnley later the same day, lifted both Leeds United and the Clarets back among the elite. And while both sides will have their work cut out to avoid an instant return to the Championship, chairman Paraag Marathe insists the West Yorkshire side are already preparing to establish themselves and having dropped something of a transfer tease.

However, a stunning new report now claims that Marathe and his fellow 49ers Enterprises board members are considering even more drastic action – and are ready to call time on Farke‘s reign in the wake of promotion and amid question marks surrounding his overall performance with the Whites and amid deeper fears over the German’s alarming record in the Premier League previously.

In the Daily Mail‘s report, they claim a “stunning managerial change” could be on the cards at Elland Road, with their American owners already looking at candidates better equipped to help keep the Whites in the Premier League next season.

Indeed, in his four seasons of Championship football, Farke has racked up points tallies of 94, 97, 90, and with the Whites currently on 94 points with two games remaining, Farke could well clock up the first ton-plus haul of his career.

However, his record in his first top-flight season Norwich saw the Canaries finish bottom with just 21 points – and 14 adrift of safety – while he was sacked early November of his second stint, with his side on five points after 11 matches.

While the report goes on to claim Leeds will not pull the trigger until they have a replacement lined up, the article does state former Manchester United and Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho – currently in charge at Fenerbahce – is among the names being considered.

Leeds backed to appoint Jose Mourinho as Farke successor

Assessing the prospect of Mourinho managing at Leeds, talkSPORT pundit Darren Bent thinks Farke could soon be in trouble at Elland Road.

“Scott Parker is 100% fine. What he’s done is incredible. Chris Wilder, if they go up, they’ll be fine. Wilder has good pedigree in the Premier League, they finished ninth. Farke is the one I’m thinking, not sure,” Bent said on talkSPORT.

“He’s done great things with Norwich. Farke has every right to say, I’ve just got Leeds promoted. I deserve a go. But if things go wrong, he [Farke] might get 10 games, whereas Wilder and Parker get 20 games.”

Bent also thinks the so-called ‘Special One’ could be tempted by the prospect of helping establish the Whites in the Premier League.

“Jose [Mourinho] might look at that and go, because there’s so much about Leeds. They’ve got this character and perception where everyone hates us. It feels like a match made in heaven,” Bent added.

Mourinho himself admitted earlier this season that he would be tempted by a return to the Premier League for a fifth crack, though this time at a club in the lower reaches.

Ironically, TEAMtalk sources also revealed last week that Mourinho could also be tempted by the Rangers job, with the club’s soon-to-be confirmed new owners, 49ers Enterprises, also looking to the 62-year-old.

Leeds transfer latest: First summer deal lined up; Meslier exit route

Meanwhile, Leeds are understood to be pushing forward with a deal to make Manor Solomon their first signing of the summer window after promotion to the Premier League was confirmed.

The Israel winger has enjoyed an excellent season on loan from Tottenham Hotspur and sources have revealed that talks have already taken place over his permanent signing.

Solomon, who has settled quickly in the Roundhay area of the city, has already indicated his willingness to remain at Elland Road.

Elsewhere, with a new goalkeeper high on Leeds’ wanted list and with Illan Meslier facing an uncertain future, TEAMtalk can reveal that offers are now expected from within England – and a surprise move to a Championship new-boy could now be on the cards.

Daniel Farke’s record in the Prem vs Championship