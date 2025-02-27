Leeds United are being strongly tipped to replace Illan Meslier in goal this summer if Daniel Farke’s side go on to secure promotion to the Premier League, with one journalist naming three options – all of whom boast international experience – all under consideration and with the price for one already coming to light.

The Whites have taken a giant leap towards a return to the Premier League in February, winning five out of five matches and picking up crucial come-from-behind victories over promotion rivals Sunderland and Sheffield United in their most last two outings. The most recent of those came on Monday as Leeds scored three late goals at Bramall Lane – through Junior Firpo, Ao Tanaka and Joel Piroe – to move five points clear of the Blades.

Having not lost a Championship game since November, Leeds can also move a significant 10 points clear of third-placed Burnley on Saturday lunchtime when they tackle another top six side in West Brom. And with a vastly inferior goal difference too, many in the game feel the Yorkshire side are close to being home and hosed.

As a result, preparations for their return to the Premier League are already underway behind the scenes. And while Leeds are certainly not counting any promotion chickens just yet, we understand that transfer chiefs are drawing up a list of options depending on what division the club finds themselves in next year.

To that end, transfer journalist Graeme Bailey claims Leeds are already actively considering options to come in as a new goalkeeper. While Leeds do boast the second-best defence in the division, question marks have been raised over the temperament of Meslier, who has made some high-profile blunders this season.

And speaking to LeedsUnitedNews, Bailey claims the Whites have 214 game Premier League star Aaron Ramsdale right at the top of their list, though insists other options are also under consideration.

“The goalkeeper situation will be fascinating. Ramsdale, [James] Trafford, [Caoimhin] Kelleher, there are some outstanding ones available,” Bailey states.

“I’m getting the sense that Meslier might very well move back to France or move elsewhere. It might suit all parties.”

Turning the focus back to Southampton keeper Ramsdale, Bailey insists he is very much on their under consideration at Elland Road.

“Ramsdale is a player of interest. They are assessing the goalkeeper situation, and he’s on the market. He is firmly on the radar.”

Ramsdale asking price set; chances of Kelleher, Trafford deals revealed

Five-cap England international Ramsdale only joined Saints last summer in a £25m deal from Arsenal, though is thought to have a relegation clause written into his contract. With the south-coast side enduring a miserable season and destined to have their demotion confirmed soon, the 26-year-old could find himself on the move once again.

Any move would be controversial, though, given his affiliation with Sheffield United and his tendency to rile Leeds fans every time he visits Elland Road. Nonetheless, Bailey is adamant he is a player very much under consideration amid reports that Southampton will be seeking as close to their original £25m investment as possible.

Chelsea are also being linked with a move for Ramsdale too and it appears certain he won’t hang around to play second-tier football at St Mary’s.

The Blues are also among the suitors for Liverpool man Kelleher, and the Ireland international also looks destined to move on this summer as he moves to within a year of his Anfield deal expiring. He is expected to cost in the region of £20m to £25m upon leaving Liverpool.

As for Trafford, he looks the hardest of the trio to sign. The England Under-21 star has enjoyed a phenomenal season in between the sticks for Burnley and, having conceded just nine league goals all season, is currently on a run of 12 games without seeing his onion bag breached.

Regardless of whether the Clarets secure promotion to the top flight or not, our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher is adamant that the 22-year-old has already lined up a summer move to Newcastle United.

As for Meslier, Farke has loyally stood by the Whites No.1 all season, resisting calls to axe him after high-profile blunders at Sunderland and Hull.

Meanwhile, Ramsdale is not the only Southampton player the Whites are casting admiring glances at ahead of the summer window and a report earlier this week claimed their frontman Cameron Archer has already said yes to a move to Elland Road.

Leeds had tried and failed to the England Under-21 international in the winter window but are strongly fancied to re-explore a possible summer move with Patrick Bamford likely to move on.

Farke’s side have also been linked with a move for Rasmus Hojlund, who is currently on a 17-game goal drought at Manchester United. However, our contributor, Ben Jacobs, exclusively revealed why a move for the Dane is a non-starter at Elland Road.

And finally, promotion to the Premier League will also likely see Leeds open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over the permanent signing of Manor Solomon, with the Israeli winger making clear his plans for next season.

