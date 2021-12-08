Leeds dealt crushing Kalvin Phillips injury blow; Bamford fears emerge

Leeds United could be without Kalvin Phillips for up to two months through injury, while Patrick Bamford is rumoured to have suffered a hamstring complaint during his wild celebrations against Brentford, per reports.

Leeds secured a vital point in dramatic fashion when Bamford marked his return from injury with a last-gasp equaliser on Sunday. However, any boost in morale the result may have provided has quickly subsided after news emerged of a double injury blow.

Firstly, midfield general Kalvin Phillips has reportedly suffered a serious hamstring injury.

Phillips was replaced after 55 minutes in the contest with the Bees and went straight down the tunnel for treatment.

Both the Telegraph and Daily Mail claim Phillips could be sidelined for up to two months until February.

That will be a crushing blow to Marcelo Bielsa and his struggling Leeds side with the busiest period of the season coming over the horizon. However, the bad news hasn’t ended there.

Bamford issue compounds Kalvin Phillips misery

The Daily Mail report Patrick Bamford has also injured his hamstring, with the striker suffering the complaint while running away in delight following his late goal.

It was the striker’s first appearance since mid-September following an injury to his ankle. In his absence, Leeds looked disjointed up top and were often forced to rely on individual brilliance from Raphinha to penetrate opposition defences.

Leeds 'starting managerial shortlist' in expectancy of Marcelo Bielsa departure Leeds United have reportedly identified Palmerias manager Abel Ferreira as a main candidate to replace Marcelo Bielsa, with more updates on Kalvin Phillips and Mariano Diaz.

The severity of Bamford’s injury is speculated to be far less damaging. Indeed, he is simply described as a ‘doubt’ to face Chelsea on Sunday.

It’s also important to note the Telegraph make no mention of a potential Bamford injury.

Leeds supporters earn huge compliment

Meanwhile, BBC Radio Five Live pundit Chris Sutton has named Elland Road as one of the best grounds in England. He stated there is something special about the atmosphere created by their supporters.

Sutton was in the press box on Monday night to cover Everton’s much-needed come-from-behind 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Now, Sutton claims that Goodison Park and Elland Road have the best matchday atmosphere in the Premier League.

“Great to cover Everton at a rocking Goodison tonight,” he wrote on Twitter. “Brilliant goal to win it from the talented Demarai Gray.

“Some noise when that went in. I love Spurs new stadium but there is something special about the old school grounds like Goodison and Elland Road.”

READ MORE: Leeds linked with fanciful transfer swoop for Wales superstar