Crysencio Summerville: Leeds make huge decision on Liverpool target amid £150m warning

Leeds United will reportedly not stand in the way of Crysencio Summerville seeking a transfer exit after their Championship play-off final loss to Southampton – amid reports of an impending £150m ‘fire sale’.

The 22-year-old was the English second-tier’s player of the season after a stunning campaign for Leeds, as they finished just outside the automatic promotion spots in third.

The winger scored 21 goals and bagged 10 assists in 49 matches but was unable to fire Daniel Farke’s men into the Premier League as they lost 1-0 to Saints at Wembley on Sunday.

Prior to that setback, the Netherlands Under-21 international’s form led to interest from Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle United, and more.

And going by his comments in an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, the former Feyenoord youngster wants to return to the Premier League pronto.

DON’T MISS: Leeds Utd transfers: Southampton tipped to rub salt in wounds with surprise winger swoop

“I scored some goals in the Premier League last season and made my debut there. When you play in the best league in the world, you just want to return,” he said last week. “My only plan was to be with Leeds, be the key man for the team and to help us get back as soon as possible.”

He added: “I said to myself that one of my goals was to be a key player for Leeds United this season. Some people call it pressure, but I just call it challenging myself.

“I like that and I love to be an important player for the team. Not only with goals and assists, but also through leadership on and off the pitch. I’m growing as a person every day.”

Now that Leeds will be playing in the Championship next season, the Yorkshire outfit appear to be resigned to losing their prized asset; who has scored 25 goals in 89 games for the club.

The Whites are understood to value Summerville, whose contract at Elland Road expires in the summer of 2026, at around £35m-40m – a fee that is unlikely to deter potential suitors.

Summerville may have played last Leeds game

Now, Football Insider states the former ADO Den Haag loanee will ‘push for a departure’ and Leeds will ‘not stand in his way’.

READ MORE: Leeds set for £10m transfer blow as loanee ‘closer than ever’ to next move

The same outlet claims Leeds may need to sell up to £150m worth of players this summer, with the club still owing £190m in transfer instalments on player purchases.

While £73.6m of that is due before the end of next month, the Whites will almost certainly have to sell some of their most valuable players to stay in line with profit and sustainability rules.

Incidentally, Summerville signed for Leeds in September 2020 from Feyenoord on a three-year deal. While the club’s former Director of Football Victor Orta was a much maligned figure for some of his transfer flops, the young Dutchman was not one of them.

The diminutive winger is believed to have signed for approximately £1.3m, and if he is sold this summer, he will go down as one of their most profitable deals.

It may not be long before the bids come in for Leeds’ young talent.