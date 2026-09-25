Dan James reaches big decision on Leeds United future as clarity emerges on January exit speculation

Leeds United winger Daniel James is not pushing to leave Elland Road in the near future, according to sources close to the club, with TEAMtalk learning the stance the club will take when it comes to potential squad departures in the January window.

James moved to Leeds United in the summer of 2021 and is currently the longest-serving player in the squad, having arrived in the days of the iconic Marcelo Bielsa.

In that time, James has seen it all, with plenty of ups and downs, though the player’s character and desire to do well have never been in question.

Indeed, despite limited starts this season, the Wales international remains an important member of Daniel Farke’s squad.

While he has largely operated as an impact option from the bench following the switch to a back-three system, Farke continues to value his pace, work-rate and experience.

Sources have made clear that there is no imminent exit on the cards for the 28-year-old. The club’s full attention is fixed on the season ahead rather than any potential January dealings.

And while evaluations of the squad and individual situations will only take place once the winter transfer window draws closer, as things stand, the Whites have no desire to weaken the options available to Farke.

We understand that James is settled in the area with his young family and remains focused on the job in hand at Leeds…

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Dan James working hard to force his way into Leeds’ plans

James, who signed a contract extension in July 2025, taking him through to 2029, has had to adapt to a reduced role after an injury-hit previous campaign.

Yet those at the club insist he retains the trust of the head coach and still has a part to play as Leeds navigate a demanding Premier League schedule.

The atmosphere at Thorp Arch and Elland Road is described as positive. Leeds remain unbeaten in the league over the first five matchdays of the 26/27 season, a run that has fuelled genuine optimism among players, staff and supporters. There is a growing belief within the club that they can sustain their strong start and push for a European place come May.

Farke’s side have shown organisation, resilience and quality in equal measure, collecting points against tough opposition while integrating new faces.

The sense of momentum has created a happy environment in which every squad member is being encouraged to contribute when called upon.

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And we’re told that for James, the message is straightforward: stay focused, stay ready and wait for opportunities.

With the campaign still in its early stages and Leeds riding high, neither the player nor the club is in any rush to force a decision.

Any assessment of his longer-term future will likely be left beyond the January window, by which time the picture may look very different.

For now, however, the priority for everyone at Leeds United is clear – keep the unbeaten run going and continue building towards what they believe can be a successful season.