Leeds are confident of tying down Dan James to a new deal ahead of their Premier League return after a productive conversation with his agent, while Daniel Farke’s next four transfer priorities at Elland Road have come to light.

The Whites are gearing up for their return to the Premier League after a two-year absence, having won the Championship title with a mammoth 100-point tally in the season just gone. But while the step-up to the Premier League can be brutal – as the last six sides all promoted will testify – Leeds believe they have a number of players already on their books capable of adjusting to the next level.

One of those is most certainly James, who has matured in recent seasons and has been playing the best football of his career under Farke.

However, with the Wales international winger out of contract at Elland Road in June 2026, a number of clubs – including long-term admirers, Everton – have been alerted to a possible cut-price raid on the Whites this summer.

Despite that, James’ priority remains on staying and with talks continuing over a new deal, Leeds have a growing belief that the 27-year-old wants to stay, and it’s understood the winger is ready to commit to the new two-year offer on the table at Elland Road.

If agreed, that will tie the 57-times capped Wales winger down through to the end of the 2026/27 season.

While having been a big star for the Whites in the Championship, James will be out to prove himself in the top-flight with Leeds. The former Manchester United man was loaned out to the last time the Yorkshire club were in the top division and has not ever quite proved himself on a consistent basis in the Premier League.

Despite that Farke is a huge fan of the wideman, loves his work-rate and output in the attacking third and has made it clear to club bosses that keeping him at Elland Road is a major priority this summer.

Farke wants more four more signings after Jaka Bijol deal

While retaining James’ services is of huge importance this summer, so too is adding to his squad and 49ers Enterprises have so far delivered two new signings to their squad after last weekend’s free transfer arrival Lukas Nmecha was followed up by the £15m (€17.6m, $20.4m) arrival of Jaka Bijol.

And the manager has made clear he wants a new striker, a new goalkeeper, a left-back and a No.10 to add to his first-team line-up.

Their top priority to play up front remains Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz, though as sources explained last week, a deal for the Brazilian does look difficult to pull off.

As a result, Leeds are considering several alternatives.

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope is fancied to fill the goalkeeper slot as Leeds look for a safe pair of hands to aid their chances of Premier League survival in a move that will spell the end for Illan Meslier. The chances of Pope leaving St James’ Park look to be gathering pace as Eddie Howe closes on a move for Burnley’s highly-rated star James Trafford.

Manchester City outcast Kalvin Phillips is also still being considered as a potential option to come in and offer further cover and competition in midfield, though a move does look doubtful and with the former Whites favourite currently recovering from Achilles surgery.

However, the fact that City are desperate to get rid, coupled with the fact that Phillips would love a move back to his hometown club, means a move cannot be ruled out entirely, despite its current status as unlikely at this stage.

Any move for Phillips could hinge on their move for Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra, who remains their first choice, while Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff remains another option after he was made available to leave St James’ Park this summer.

Southampton’s Mateus Fernandes is another midfielder on their radar.

The future of Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, who spent last term on loan in Yorkshire, remains up in the air despite Leeds making it clear to his agent they would love to sign the Israeli on a permanent basis.

Leeds transfer latest: Lille star wanted; Diarra asking price set

Meanwhile, Lille’s versatile left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson has emerged as a prime transfer target for several Premier League clubs, with Leeds United and Everton both holding interest, and with the pair learning what a deal for the Swede will likely cost.

United are making plans to add TWO midfield players to their ranks after learning Aston Villa’s reduced price to sign Emiliano Buendia and with Strasbourg’s president revealing he will not stand in the way of Farke’s way if their asking price for Diarra is met.

And finally, United plan to add to the signing of Bijol with one of his Slovenian compatriots after Fabrizio Romano confirmed interest from Farke’s side in a soon-to-depart Roma teenager.

How Dan James has thrived under Daniel Farke’s leadership at Leeds