Leeds star Dan James has given manager Marcelo Bielsa a glowing reference, calling the tactician a ‘top manager’.

James arrived at Elland Road from Man Utd in the summer for a reported £25million, going on to pen a five-year contract. The transfer ended Leeds and Bielsa’s two-year pursuit of the winger, whom they almost signed back in January 2019.

Wales international James has gone on to make 16 appearances for the Whites, registering a goal and an assist. He set up Raphinha for the opener in Leeds’ 2-1 victory over Norwich on October 31.

The 24-year-old then opened his account for the season with a close-range finish in the 2-1 defeat to Spurs.

During an interview with the Yorkshire Evening Post, James spoke about the impact Bielsa is having on his game. “He’s amazing. He’s a manager who is recognised around the world as a top manager by all the other coaches, they all really respect him,” James said.

“As soon as I came in, from day one, he wanted me to learn – and he knows that I want to learn every single day and that is what I have been doing. I have learnt so much from him since I have come in and I want to keep doing that.

Bielsa ‘always there to help’ – James

“Everything on the training field, everything inside, all the analysis and things like that… I want to take it on board with what he has to say to me.

“He always has a reason for something and, even when you don’t understand it so much, he will explain it to you. He’s always there to help.

“I just needed to keep working hard every single day under Marcelo and I’ll always continue to do that. Obviously, the training routine is a little bit different, but he knew that’s how I play every week. So I think adapting didn’t take me long.”

James went on to reveal one aspect of Bielsa’s personality which the players ‘respect’. “He has his ways of playing, he sticks to them and I think, as players and managers, you really respect that and it’s just great to be part of it.”

Leeds handed double injury worry

Meanwhile, Bielsa has reportedly been given a selection headache as two stars appear at the centre of their injury woes.

The Telegraph write that England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could be out until February. He picked up a hamstring problem in Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford and was subbed off in the 55th minute.

The Daily Mail report that Patrick Bamford is also suffering from a hamstring injury. The striker returned from the sidelines against Brentford and went on to score a last-gasp equaliser, giving Leeds a point.

However, a strain suffered during his wild celebrations means he is now a ‘doubt’ for the clash against Chelsea on Saturday.

It’s also important to note The Telegraph make no mention of a potential Bamford injury.

