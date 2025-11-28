Leeds manager Daniel Farke has dismissed speculation over his future as “noise” as he prepares for Saturday’s daunting trip to face Manchester City – but there are serious question marks over the German’s future, and with sources having named their top choice to replace him as boss.

The Whites have lost five of their last six Premier League game to tumble into the relegation zone. And with a trip to City on the agenda next, games next week at home to Chelsea and Liverpool suggest it may be about to get a whole lot worse for Leeds United.

Understandably, off the back of that dire form, Farke‘s position has been put under the spotlight and strong reports this week claimed the 49ers Enterprises had met to discuss their manager’s future and where the club goes next.

That report follows on from claims made by our correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, who revealed that Farke’s position is now in serious jeopardy and the club having identified their top candidate to replace him.

The statistics are brutal. Only Wolves have scored fewer goals than the Whites, while Leeds have taken one point from losing positions all season, having conceded first in eight of their 12 games so far.

Yet in spite of all that, Farke insists he is not listening to the speculation and his only focus remains on ensuring Leeds can achieve their aim of 17th – or higher – in the table this season.

In a 29-word rebuttal to speculation he faces the sack, Farke stated: “I’m not focused on myself and outside noise. I quite like that outside noise is on the manager and not the players. I’m just fully focused on the team.”

However, with the pressure building and the manager in need of a positive result to get the heat off his back, Chris Sutton has delivered a worrying prediction ahead of their trip to Man City – and should it come true, it could have serious repercussions for Farke.

Worrying Chris Sutton prediction for Man City v Leeds

Going into the game, all the signs point to a handsome home win. Manchester City, currently third in the Premier League table, have lost just three times this season – only once at home.

Leeds, by contrast, have just one away win to their name – at bottom club Wolves – and having lost five of their six games on the road.

The Whites have also scored just four times on the road – and three of those games in that win at Molineux.

Furthermore, having not kept a clean sheet since August, Leeds will be serious underdogs at the Etihad Stadium.

Add into the mix that City have not lost at home to a newly-promoted club since Stuart Dallas’ iconic double saw 10-man Leeds stun Pep Guardiola to claim a famous 2-1 win in April 2021.

Making his prediction for Saturday’s game, Sutton, in his predictions column for BBC Sport, has explained why he expects City to claim a big win.

Sutton said: “There is no way I am predicting Leeds to get anything this time. Their home form has been decent, but away they have struggled – and the last time they kept a clean sheet anywhere was the end of August.”

He added: “I don’t see City having any problems here. Playing Leeds at home is a great opportunity for them to get back on track.

“This is the game where everyone who does Fantasy Premier League, myself included, is thinking to triple captain Erling Haaland, and he will score a barrel load. 4-0.”

Farke cannot afford a heavy loss, as Brendan Rodgers is lined up

With Farke staring down the barrel, the last thing he needs is to be on the wrong end of a heavy scoreline.

And were the Whites to receive a thumping, that will take their losing streak to six in seven, only serving to increase the speculation over Farke’s future.

Per Fletcher, Leeds chiefs have already identified former Celtic and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers as their No.1 target to replace Farke, while the 52-year-old himself has given the green light to taking the role if officially approached.

‘We can reveal that Brendan Rodgers, a free agent since leaving Celtic, heads Leeds’ manager shortlist, with his proven ability to organise mid-table Premier League sides making him an obvious fit. Crucially, sources have suggested that Rodgers would be interested in the role,’ Fletcher explained.

‘Farke himself remains publicly defiant, pointing to injuries, a demanding fixture list and the squad’s underlying metrics as evidence that results will turn. Privately, he knows the margin for error has vanished. Leeds cannot afford another November like the one in 2021 with Norwich, which ended with him being sacked.’

With around 19 months left to run on his current £3m a year deal (he earned a £1m a year increase upon promotion), we understand it would cost Leeds around £4m to £4.5m to pay off Farke, were the club to sack him in the here and now.

Leeds linked with Ange Postecoglou; senior stars still backing their manager

Elsewhere, reports suggest the Whites could rival Liverpool for Ange Postecoglou should they decide to sack Farke.

That’s according to talkSPORT, who have reported that the two ‘leading contenders’ to replace Farke at Elland Road are Rodgers and Postecoglou – with the latter still held in high regard despite a recent ill-fated stint in charge at Nottingham Forest.

One man who won’t be making the move to Elland Road any time soon is Bo Svensson.

The Dane has been heavily linked with the Leeds job over the past fortnight – though not according to our information – and now reports in Germany have explained why the former Union Berlin boss is not in any hurry to return to management.

Nonetheless, a trusted source on all things Leeds insists the United players are still very much in Farke’s corner and are still playing for the manager, despite Gabriel Gudmundsson’s call for the manager to adapt his tactics.