Daniel Farke has explained his decision to hook Illan Meslier from the Leeds United starting lineup as the club searches for potential replacements in goal.

Meslier signed for Leeds permanently in July 2020 following a season-long loan at Elland Road from FC Lorient. The Frenchman has long been Leeds’ No 1 and has made 214 appearances for the Whites to date.

However, Meslier has been guilty of several poor mistakes in recent seasons, including multiple errors this term.

Meslier cost Leeds again on Saturday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Swansea City at home.

The 25-year-old went from hero to zero as he saved a penalty in the first half before dropping the ball from a corner after the break, which allowed Harry Darling to equalise for the visitors.

Willy Gnonto thought he had won the game for Leeds late on, only for Meslier to be beaten at his near post by Zan Vipotnik deep into stoppage time.

Leeds travel to Luton Town on Saturday and Farke has decided to drop Meslier in favour of backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

When asked about the change by Sky Sports, Farke said: “The goalkeeper position is not one you change week-to-week like outfield players.

“Illan had the perfect February with many wins and many clean sheets, but in the last few weeks, there have been a few incidents where we thought he could have done better.

“Obviously he was involved in both [Swansea] goals in the last game, and it was a shame because after the penalty save he was on his way to being man of the match.

“So it was clear we had to make a decision. And we had to make it early in the week, because in that position the players need clarity, and Karl needs the time to prepare.

“We had a pretty open, honest conversation. Of course he’s disappointed he won’t start. But he took it very professionally and he was still more disappointed about the Swansea game.

“But it’s still professional football, and you have to deliver. You have to perform and he knows that. He will have one or two days to suffer, but then he has to be ready for Saturday.

“Karl hasn’t played too many league games in recent years, but I see him every day in training and I see the quality he delivers. He’s a top professional and a very experienced goalkeeper.

“With a goalkeeper of Illan’s class, who already has as many games as he’s played at his age, you are a bit more careful about dropping him, because you want to give him confidence.

“He has been at the club since well before I arrived and I know what he’s done for this club. He played an important role in securing promotion, and had some fantastic seasons in the Premier League.”

Leeds keen on Kelleher, Petrovic

Leeds dropping points in recent weeks – partly down to Meslier – has allowed Sheffield United to go top of the table.

Leeds are only ahead of third-placed Burnley on goal difference, too. Missing out on automatic promotion would be a massive blow for the club given their standing as favourites for the title and what happened last term.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Ben Jacobs revealed on Wednesday that Leeds are sounding out possible replacements for Meslier ready for the summer.

Potential targets include Liverpool star Caoimhin Kelleher and Djordje Petrovic of Chelsea.

Although, Leeds would need to gain promotion back to the Premier League to be in with a shout of signing either shot-stopper.

Leeds still view Meslier as a talented player and believe he can get better, though his mistakes this campaign may end up forcing them into a difficult decision.

The former France U21 international has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, but they have since moved onto different keeper targets.

Leeds United news: Farke’s future debated

Observers have been weighing up Farke’s future as Leeds boss if they miss out on promotion once again.

Following the draw with Swansea, the German bullishly said he was ‘100 per cent certain’ that Leeds will be in the top flight next season.

On the BBC’s Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, Kaiser Chiefs musician and Leeds fan Simon Rix said: “I don’t think he’s got anything to lose at this point, has he, because whatever happens – if we go up, fine, he’s right.

“If we don’t, he’s not at Leeds United so it doesn’t matter what he said. He’s definitely not [going to get a third bite of the cherry], so he’s got nothing to lose, has he, I guess!”

