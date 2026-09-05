Leeds United are working through the final details of Daniel Farke’s new contract at Elland Road, with sources revealing why there has been no urgency to wrap up a deal, but with their summer transfer business very much tied in with the German’s own future.

The 49-year-old is now in the final year of the initial four-year arrangement he signed at Elland Road when taking over from interim Sam Allardyce at the end of a shoddy season that had resulted in relegation from the Premier League.

To say Farke has steadied the ship at Leeds United since then is an understatement. Having accrued 190 points over two Championship seasons, winning promotion at the second time of asking, the German has now established the club in the top flight off the back of a 14th-placed finish last time around.

Three games into the new campaign, Leeds remain unbeaten, and while that will undoubtedly be tested at bogey ground the Amex later on Saturday, Leeds have a new steely look about them which bodes well for a strong season ahead.

However, there is perhaps an element of surprise that Farke has not yet signed a new deal at Elland Road, given his importance to Leeds’ rise.

Indeed, we revealed over the summer that initial talks had been held with Farke over an extension, with chairman Paraag Marathe convinced the former Norwich boss remains the right man to continue leading Leeds.

As we stated at the time, Farke was also committed to extending his stay in West Yorkshire, though had, very crucially, used those negotiations to challenge the Leeds United board to back him and show ambition in the summer transfer market.

And after seven players arrived at Elland Road over the summer, including – significantly – the club-record signing of goalkeeper James Trafford, sources understand that not only did Farke have a big say on those additions, but also, in return, those new arrivals too were also told of the German’s impending committment to sign a new deal, offering a stability at Leeds that is perhaps not as present at other clubs…

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Farke happy to sign new Leeds United deal

Per our sources, Leeds are working through the final details of Farke’s contract, which we are told is ‘quite close’.

What we can also confirm is that all Leeds United’s seven summer signings did so, having been told that the club’s plan was very much for Farke to sign a new deal.

Key to that impending agreement is that Farke is happy that his ideas over summer recruitment were taken on board and he, by and large, signed the players he wanted, with Farke’s decisions on new signings highlighting exactly why he is seen internally as a key part of their future planning.

In addition, we understand that all is fine regarding those negotiations and, while not as quick in reaching an official announcement as some fans would have liked, it is not seen as a huge issue.

Farke was questioned about his future earlier this week, and the German offered a typically evasive reply.

He did though insist he has “enjoyed” his role from day one, but the topic of his future is for “next week or the international break”.

Speaking on August 20, Farke also stated: “We’re on the 20th of August, the transfer window shuts in 10 days’ time and two days before the start of the season. We head into a week with three games within seven days, and you have more important topics to speak about than my contract.

“So on these random topics, we can speak about whatever once the transfer window is shut, or during the international break when there are no other topics to speak about. But right now this is not important.

“My only concentration is starting as well as possible in this first year and also in this first week, and also to make sure that we have the strongest possible squad once the transfer window is shut. This is my only topic, and not to speak about my contract.”

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When pressed on the matter further, he added. “I just wanted to speak in September about this topic after the next international break.

“I’ve said how challenging it will be to be the first manager to add a second solid season on Premier League level. And this is my only worry. I’m not thinking for one second at the moment about what is with my contract.

“So for me, it’s really like our mantra is a sight before self. I’m not here just for myself. I’m just a little piece in the history of this club. And once I leave one day, then I want everyone to say, okay, he has done a solid job and and left the club in a better position than the before.

“Listen, I am under contract anyhow. And for a manager normally at Leeds United, yeah, if you can last three months, you’re on a good path already! So that’s at least what happened in the past.

“I’m one of the longest-serving managers already for Leeds tonight in the last three decades. My contract expires in more than 10 months, so we have more than enough time. We can speak about this topic when everything is settled.”