Daniel Farke eyes brutal raid on former club Norwich as Leeds plan for Premier League football

Leeds will take on Southampton in the Championship play-off final and know they need to strengthen if they win promotion to the Premier League.

The Yorkshire side looked on track to secure automatic promotion for much of the campaign but ultimately Leicester and Ipswich beat them to the top two spots in the table.

Leeds are planning for the future and reports suggest that they’ll look to bring in a new striker should they make an immediate return to the top flight.

According to The Mirror, Leeds are considering a move for one of the Championship’s best forwards – Norwich City’s Josh Sargent.

The United States international’s 16 league goals this season fired the Canaries to the play-off spots before they ultimately lost to Leeds in the semi-finals.

He signed for Norwich three years ago when they were still a Premier League and Daniel Farke was there manager, but he was unable to find his feet in the top flight and scored just two goals in 2021/22.

Leeds register interest in Josh Sargent

Leeds and Farke are reportedly considering giving Sargent a second chance in the Premier League if they do secure promotion and the 24-year-old may find it hard to turn down that opportunity.

They have signed players from the United States in the past, such as Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie and could repeat that trick with Sargent.

Daniel Farke previously is thought to be keen on a reuinion and the Norwich supporters would no doubt be frustrated if he takes away one of their star players.

However, the Whites aren’t the only side interested in the striker, with Bournemouth, Brentford and Fulham all keeping tabs on his situation.

Sargent is under contract at Carrow Road until 2028 so Norwich are under no immediate pressure to sell him and therefore hold all the power in negotiations.

The report does not state how much Leeds are willing to offer for Sargent this summer and of course, won’t make a move until after they know what division they’ll be playing in next term.

Sargent has the potential to be a good addition, however, and could provide competition for the likes of Joel Piroe, Georginio Rutter and Patrick Bamford in Daniel Farke’s side.

