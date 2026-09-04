Farke in dreamland with most important man at Leeds to get new contract

The most important man at Leeds United right now is on course to be given a new contract, according to reports.

If asking who is Leeds’ most important player right now, the likes of Anton Stach and Dominic Calvert-Lewin would get many mentions.

However, it’s manager Daniel Farke who deserves the bulk of the credit for Leeds re-establishing themselves as a bona fide Premier League side.

The German’s position as Leeds boss came under the microscope almost immediately after he secured promotion back into the top flight in the 2024/25 season.

The west Yorkshire outfit stuck by their man, though Farke came within two matches of losing his job part-way through the following season.

Leeds had lost four league games on the spin heading into the month of December in 2025. They sat 18th in the table, and numerous reports including from the Guardian claimed defeats in the next two games against Chelsea and Liverpool would have seen Farke sacked.

However, the Whites scored six goals in the two matches when beating Chelsea 3-1 and drawing 3-3 with Liverpool. Leeds would taste defeat just six more times in the remainder of the season and Farke has gone from strength to strength since.

Sources told TEAMtalk back in June that Leeds’ hierarchy, led by chairman Paraag Marathe, have been particularly impressed by the German’s tenure and are ready to green light the manager’s extension.

Initial talks took place over the summer, though for obvious reasons given the transfer window was open, other deals took priority.

But with the window now closed, the latest from Football Insider states Leeds are now ready to ramp up discussions and extend Farke’s contract, with his current terms expiring at the end of the season.

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Leeds United to give Daniel Farke a new contract

Their reporter, Pete O’Rourke, explained: “Yeah, now the window’s closed, Leeds can make steps towards extending the manager’s contract.

“Farke admitted himself, he said he was brushing off all talk over his contract situation, saying there was loads of time to do it and he wasn’t thinking about that.

“He was just focused on strengthening the team with any potential new signings in the final weeks of the window as well.

“But look, the main focus for Leeds and Farke right now is to continue their fine start to the season. They’re three games in, unbeaten and going well.

“They had a good transfer window as well, bringing in some players who have improved the squad, and I’m sure Leeds now will be looking to sit down with Daniel Farke and get a deal done.”

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