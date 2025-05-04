Leeds United have decided to keep faith in Daniel Farke, with the club’s chairman, Paraag Marathe, also revealing the grand plan in the summer transfer window and the private chat he has had with the manager.

The West Yorkshire club have ended the 2024-25 Championship season as winners of the division. Under head coach Farke, Leeds have picked up 100 points from 46 matches. The Whites have as many points as second-placed Burnley, but they have finished first due to a superior goal difference.

Leeds are now planning for the Premier League, and the first port of call was to decide who will be in charge of the team next season.

There has been speculation that Farke would be sacked despite guiding Leeds to automatic promotion from the Championship.

That is because Farke could not keep Norwich in the Premier League after leading the Canaries to the ‘Promised Land’.

Leeds chairman Marathe, though, has now publicly revealed that Farke will stay as the club’s manager.

The American has further disclosed that Leeds will make the best signings they possibly can.

The Yorkshire Evening Post quotes Marathe as saying: “I do have something to say and, and you know, I am someone who will speak when I have something to say and when I feel like it’s the right time for me.

“I’m not one to respond because some random gossip paper wants to say something. I’m not going to make comments based on rumors and gossip. But now, today is that day.

“I was waiting for the season to conclude. I wanted to win a trophy, just like Daniel did, just like the players did, just like all the staff did, and we got that goal.

“My plan was always to come and speak to you all right after the season concluded, and so that time is now, and I want to tell you all that I’m very excited to run it back with Daniel.

“I’m really excited about collaborating with Daniel, with Robbie Evans, who we promoted to managing director, with Adam Underwood, who we promoted to sporting director, and together, we are going to build the best squad that we can with every penny that we’re allowed to spend to go and compete in the Premier League.”

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Leeds United most expensive signings: Top 10 revealed before crucial summer spending

Paraag Marathe spoke to Daniel Farke ‘privately’

Marathe has also revealed the private discussions he has had with Farke, adding that they have always been in contact.

The Leeds chairman disclosed: “He is such a calming force. You know, presence would be an understatement if I say calming presence, he’s just a calming force for supporters, for players, for the club.

“He really has a superpower that way. He told you all he was 100 per cent confident that we’re going to the Prem, and he believed it. I love him for it. He has that conviction and belief.

“We continue to stay in touch all the time. I did tell him privately that I’m looking forward to moving forward together, and I just didn’t feel like it was my time to speak just because someone wanted to put out a rumor or whatever. It wasn’t my place in time to speak at that point. But I did talk to him privately.”

Latest Leeds news: Kelleher price-tag, free agent striker chase

Leeds United have been told how much they need to pay for Caoimhin Kelleher , according to a report.

TEAMtalk understands that Leeds are among a number of clubs interested in signing goalkeeper Kelleher from Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk transfer contributor Ben Jacobs has revealed that Leeds are interested in signing a former Tottenham Hotspur striker this summer.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Leeds are keen on a summer deal for a Premier League striker who will become a free agent in a few weeks’ time.

POLL: How many signings do Leeds need to make to stay in the Premier League?