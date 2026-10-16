Leeds and Daniel Farke reach ‘agreement in principle on new contract’

Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract with Daniel Farke, according to a reliable source, just weeks after TEAMtalk revealed that the Elland Road outfit were close to tying down the manager to fresh terms.

TEAMtalk reported on September 5 that Leeds were keen on extending Farke’s stay as manager at Elland Road and were working through the final details of a new deal.

The German manager’s current contract at Leeds runs out at the end of the season.

We revealed at the time that Farke was happy with how the Leeds bosses took on board his ideas for the summer transfer window.

Sources told us that Farke’s decisions on new signings underline why he is seen internally as a key part of Leeds’s future planning.

As we revealed back on June 12, Leeds had been working behind the scenes on a new deal for Farke, who guided the team to 14th in the Premier League table last season.

DON’T MISS: Leeds United hit impasse in talks to get 52-goal star to sign up as agent weighs up 2027 transfer – Exclusive

Daniel Farke agrees new Leeds United contract

The Athletic has now reported Farke and Leeds have ‘reached an agreement in principle’ over a new deal.

Farke will now stay at Elland Road until 2029, as Leeds show a clear indication that they are happy with the 49-year-old.

The Athletic has added: ‘The formalities of the deal still need to be finalised before it can be signed, but there is broad agreement on both sides about how it will be structured, according to sources with knowledge of the process, not authorised to discuss it publicly.’

The Athletic journalist Beren Cross, who wrote the report, posted on X at 5:16pm on October 16: “Daniel Farke and Leeds United have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract running to 2029.

“Paperwork to be finalised and signed, but there is broad agreement on the structure of the new terms.#lufc”

Farke has been in charge of Leeds since the summer of 2023.

READ NEXT: Leeds United reach decision on sale of £60m-rated colossus as Euro giants are sent strong warning