Daniel Farke is on the cusp of agreeing a new Leeds United contract

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been set a big new challenge at Elland Road, with an announcement on his new contract now closer than ever, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

The Whites have improved year on year under the German’s regime, having finished third in the Championship in his maiden season at the helm, before a 100-point season saw them finish the following year as champions of the second tier.

Last season, Leeds secured a 14th-placed finish on their return to the Premier League and, off the back of an impressive summer of recruitment, the Whites have made a solid start to the new season and have the opportunity to move up to third if they can secure a win over Newcastle United at Elland Road on Monday evening.

Understandably, and given he is now in the fourth and final year of his deal at Leeds, the club has made it clear that they want to tie Farke down to a new contract.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk back in June, the club’s owners, 49ers Enterprises, had been in talks with the 49-year-old for a number of weeks as they aimed to secure his future.

And, just last week, we revealed that Leeds and Farke are now working through the ‘final details’ of that extension, which looks set to earn the manager a sizeable pay rise on his current £4m a year (£76,000 a week) deal.

We understand that talks have since accelerated with Farke and there is now a broad agreement on that new deal – and is now just a case of when not if an announcement will be made.

Off the back of that, we spoke to former Leeds star Ian Harte for his opinion on the job Farke has done since taking charge at Elland Road in July 2023.

“Farke has done a remarkable job, he more than deserves a new deal,” Harte told TEAMtalk in association with BetTOM.

Leeds saw one avenue to success this season ended in the Carabao Cup after a bizarre 6-3 defeat at Chelsea, but Harte reckons Leeds’ priority will be to push up the Premier League under Farke…

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Harte sets Leeds a new target under Farke

Harte continued: “Leeds might have lost at Chelsea, but their main priority this season has to be the league. Winning a cup would be nice, but staying focused on the Premier League is the most important thing.”

Harte added: “The recruitment has been really good. Bringing in James Trafford in goal and strengthening at left-sided centre-back gives them a stronger group. It should be an exciting season for Leeds supporters.”

Harte was then asked if he can one day see the former Norwich boss managing at a so-called top-six side, but that is not something the Irishman wants to think about.

“I am not sure, and I do not even want to think about it. He is doing a really good job at Leeds and long may that continue,” he added.

Regardless of where they finish this season, Harte is convinced that Leeds will not be in the relegation conversation.

“One hundred per cent. Leeds will be absolutely fine this season.

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“I thought Brentford might struggle last year, but Keith Andrews has done an amazing job there and I think they could be a surprise package this season. Leeds have also started well. They got a result at Brighton and showed enough to suggest they can compete.

“I think Leeds will be comfortable this season.”

There has even been some suggestions that Leeds could compete for a European place this season, but Farke, when speaking to Sky Sports, was eager to play down their chances.

“One day to talk about Europe, to reestablish ‘the good old times’, would be nice. But we cannot take it for granted. I will make sure we are making steps in the right direction, and then, one day, we will speak about other goals.”

The immediate priority, though, remains that new deal and, speaking on the Don’t go to bed just yet podcast last week, BBC Radio Leeds journalist Adam Pope also thinks Farke’s new contract is close.

“I’ve always felt confident and hearing what [Leeds managing director] Robbie [Evans] said made me feel more confident that they’re aligned.

“He’s really cool about it. It’s about getting it right. They must be pretty close, I would imagine. I think it’ll happen.”