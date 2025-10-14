Leeds United are willing to give Daniel Farke the chance to earn a contract extension at Elland Road, though sources have revealed why they are happy to see how the current season unfolds despite his current deal now having just over 20 months left to run.

Farke, 48, who steered Leeds back into the big time at the second time of asking last season, is now just over two years into the initial four-year deal he signed at Elland Road – but earning an extension to his terms, which are set to expire in the summer of 2027, is by no means certain at this stage.

However, the German tactician is highly-regarded at Leeds and has been pivotal in not just stabilising the ship, but also in securing their return to the Premier League.

Indeed, the Whites have made a solid start to the season, looking competitive so far and having taken eight points from their opening seven games.

Despite that, club sources have downplayed the likelihood of imminent contract talks, emphasising that the priority is securing survival and, ideally, a strong campaign in the Premier League.

Farke, appointed in July 2023, has won plaudits for his steady leadership, transforming Leeds into a cohesive unit after their relegation from the top flight. His tactical nous, blending high-pressing football with a pragmatic edge, has seen players thrive, despite not getting the targets he has wanted all the time.

Leeds currently sit 15th in the Premier League, fuelling optimism among fans for Premier League survival and establishing their status as a regular fixture back in the EPL.

Leeds adapt ‘wait and see’ approach over Farke future

Despite that success – and the fact that Farke currently boasts a hugely impressive 56.25% win percentage record – we’ve been told that Leeds’ hierarchy are adopting a wait-and-see approach.

Insiders suggest that any decision on Farke’s future will likely be deferred until the club’s divisional status for the 2026/27 season is confirmed one way or the other.

Securing safety could trigger swift negotiations to extend his deal, potentially on improved terms, while dropping into the Championship might prompt a more cautious review.

However, if Leeds are looking close to relegation later in the season, an early dismissal cannot be discounted either.

Farke’s current salary, at £3million annually (£57,692 a week), is modest compared to Premier League managerial standards, which could complicate matters if better-paying clubs come calling, though his loyalty to the club does not appear in any doubt, either at this stage.

Furthermore, there is some sympathy among fans that, were Leeds to suffer relegation this season, that failure would fall on the hierarchy, rather than Farke himself, after their failure in the closing days of the window to provide him with the No.10 or right-winger he had been calling for.

For now, though, Leeds’ focus remains on the pitch, with fans desperate to escape the somewhat current yo-yo status and return to being a regular heavyweight of English football.

Latest Leeds news: Bielsa sends 45-word message; Piroe exit chances explained

Farke, arguably in the eyes of supporters, suffers somewhat in the simple fact that he is not Marcelo Bielsa, nor will ever be idolised as much as the Argentinian was.

Now their iconic former manager has taken time out of his busy schedule to meet with a supporters’ branch in Malaysia – and the Uruguay national coach has revealed his unbroken bond with the club, dropping a beautiful 45-word message that will further enhance his legendary status at the club.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe’s tumble down the pecking order at Elland Road has left many questioning if the striker could be allowed to leave Leeds in the January transfer window, with sources rating those chances and explaining what is next for the Dutch striker.

Finally, Farke will be hoping to keep one summer signing in his good books, with a vast majority of Leeds supporters now calling on the manager to axe an ever-present this season and bring in an £18m capture who is busting a gut to prove himself after a frustrating season so far.

