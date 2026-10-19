Daniel Farke on brink of finalising Leeds United agreement as one of Germany’s biggest clubs watch on

Leeds United are close to tying Daniel Farke down to a new contract

Leeds United are closing in on a new contract for Daniel Farke, with the club keen to secure the German’s long-term future amid growing recognition that his work at Elland Road is attracting attention from elsewhere, TEAMtalk can confirm.

We understand that Farke’s new deal is edging towards completion, as exclusively revealed on September 8. And, with terms now agreed in principle on that extension, it emerged on Friday that the 49-year-old is set to commit his future to Leeds until 2029 at least.

The former Norwich City boss is currently contracted until the end of the season, but Leeds are determined to reward the manager who guided them back into the Premier League in 2025 and has since overseen a remarkable transformation in their fortunes.

Farke came under significant pressure during the early stages of the campaign as Leeds struggled to adapt to life back in the top flight. Their difficulties were laid bare at Manchester City, where they fell 2-0 behind and looked destined for a fourth consecutive defeat.

Although Leeds eventually lost 3-2, their response in the second half proved to be a major turning point in both the club’s and Farke’s fortunes. Farke switched to a back-three system, and the tactical adjustment has since become the foundation of a dramatic improvement in performances and results.

Leeds have continued with the formation, deploying wing-backs to provide balance and attacking impetus, and the change has helped transform their fortunes.

Indeed, Leeds have lost just six games in 2026, a remarkable turnaround when set against the eight defeats they suffered in the opening stretch of the campaign before the Manchester City fixture last year.

The improvement has strengthened Farke’s position and convinced the club that investment in the manager himself is just as important as backing him in the transfer market.

At the time of writing, Farke currently has a 49% win record at Leeds, which currently puts him second – behind the iconic Don Revie (53.31%) – on their all-time list.

Leeds are working to build around the system that has brought renewed stability, with a new contract for the man behind it now close to being finalised.

However, TEAMtalk can reveal that Farke’s resurgence has also caught the attention of clubs elsewhere in Europe, with one of the Bundesliga’s top sides among those who have been impressed by Leeds’ progress…

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RB Leipzig are admirers of Daniel Farke

Indeed, our transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey can reveal that RB Leipzig, who share a connection with Leeds through their common ownership links with Red Bull investors, have been monitoring developments and are understood to have taken note of Farke’s work in England.

The Bundesliga side appointed Martin Demichelis in the summer following the departure of Ole Werner, but the Argentine has endured a difficult start to his tenure.

Leipzig have managed just two wins in their opening six Bundesliga games, with their problems highlighted by a damaging 6-0 defeat to Bayern Munich at the weekend.

That result prompted Demichelis to apologise for his side’s performance, while sources believe pressure is already mounting on the former Man City defender at the Red Bull Arena.

Leipzig’s early-season struggles have inevitably brought greater scrutiny to the manager’s position, and Farke’s work at Leeds has not gone unnoticed as the German continues to rebuild his reputation in the Premier League.

There is no suggestion that Leeds are panicking over the prospect of interest in their manager, but the club are fully aware of the importance of getting his new contract over the line.

With terms agreed in principle and the deal moving towards completion, Leeds are keen to avoid any unnecessary uncertainty surrounding Farke’s future.

Meanwhile, planning continues behind the scenes at Elland Road on potential 2027 recruits who can help take Farke’s side to the next level.

While the club will approach the January window with some caution – they often leave the bulk of their work for the summer months – they are open to what sources describe as the right opportunities to bolster their squad, with a new striker one area on their radar in which to improve.

Leeds brought on Lukas Nmecha as a second-half substitute in their clash with Manchester United, but his impact was limited as the Whites pushed for the win.

As a result, the Whites have been told that a ‘handful of a striker’ would be the perfect signing for Farke as speculation on a 2027 move to Elland Road intensifies.

We understand that Leeds are also sending scouts to make regular checks on a New York Red Bulls striker, who has broken records in MLS.

As for Nmecha, we exclusively revealed last week that the club have reached an impasse in talks over a new deal, with a big sticking point emerging and with the player seemingly gearing up to make a free transfer exit in 2027.