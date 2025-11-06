The majority of Leeds United fans believe Daniel Farke is not to blame for the club’s struggles so far this season and have made it clear that a failure to stay in the Premier League will rest entirely on the board for failing to deliver enough quality in attack.

The Whites signed 10 players this summer to the tune of a £103.9m investment, seemingly pushing PSR all the way and having landed several of their top targets. And while they did strengthen sufficiently in defence and midfield, as well as landing an upgrade in goal, supporters continue to fear their lack of attacking options could ultimately cause their downfall.

With Leeds well beaten at Brighton on Saturday, pressure has been heaped fully back on Farke’s shoulders ahead of a crucial trip to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday.

Leeds, currently 16th in the table, would be thrust right into the relegation picture were they to lose to the side currently 19th – and more so given a horror-looking fixture list that awaits the Whites after the international break.

But if Leeds are to claim at least a point at the City Ground, they will need to overcome a woeful away-day record that has seen them beaten four times in five away fixtures so far, and having failed to score in all but one of those games.

In light of those struggles, Leeds fans have been asked if they felt Farke was to blame for their record of just three points from 15 available on the road so far and the fact that their goal difference of minus-nine on the road is the worst in the Premier League.

However, in a poll on X and in a resounding show of support for the manager, 54.2% of fans felt the club’s away-day troubles lay with a failure to adequately strengthen their squad.

A further 11.5% think the failure simply lies in the opposition just being better than them, though 34.3% do think Farke and his rigid tactics on the road must take the blame.

What are Leeds fans saying about Farke and the away-day struggles?

Having their say on Leeds’ issues on the road, one supporter stated: ‘Most of the squad is good enough. Attack is Championship quality, though. DCL – if fit and in form, which he’s not – is the only real PL player there. Aaranson, Harrison, Gnonto, James and Okafor are all just a little below what’s needed.

‘It’d be fine if they were options and there was a Raphinha or a Sinisterra (in skill level), but there isn’t. Paixao absence felt.’

Another stated that Farke had done as well as can be expected with the players at his disposal, commenting: ‘I think we have been really, really impressive this season, all things considered. Farke has set us up very well, but we’ve also had the Arsenal and Brighton performances, too.

‘But we should be in the bottom three, given we have Harrison, DCL, and Aaronson as attacking options.’

Where does the major problem lie with Leeds’ away-day struggles so far this season? — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) November 3, 2025

A third also had sympathy over a failure to adequately strengthen the squad for the challenge ahead.

‘You can blame Farke for some things, but let’s be honest, the 49ers didn’t finish the squad he wanted, so that’s on them.’

Another one chimed in: ‘Most of our opponents have been in the Premier League for multiple seasons and have half to 1 billion or more in squad investment that we haven’t made yet because we can’t and we haven’t been in the league long enough.’

A fifth commented: ‘Farke’s stats speak for themselves; he’s not a bad manager at all. I like his tactics, you can see what he wants from the lads, it’s down to lack of quality and a higher level of opposition, also he didn’t get his targets he wanted in the first place.’

However, not all were on his side, with one arguing: ‘Farke’s tactics have been ok at home but crap away. He’s not adaptable enough, he needs to be more flexible.

Another added: ‘Belief …. And that starts with the manager. We do not look like we believe we should be there. It’s pathetic and the manager needs to put a backbone in this team. No good being big bastard fc if they’re going to go in their shells .. distinct lack of character away from home.’

A third simply added: ‘Look at Farke’s top-flight record in away games and tell me he isn’t the problem.’

