Daniel Farke has been told that, while the football Leeds play is not always pretty, their new system should help them pull clear of relegation danger and ensure the Whites manager is no longer in any danger of the sack at Elland Road.

The Whites extended their unbeaten run to three games with a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Brentford on Sunday, in a match that was not always pleasing on the eye. With Leeds operating their new 3-5-2 formation, which first showcased a fortnight earlier at Manchester City, Farke’s side were good value for their point, though did have to come behind thanks to an excellent Dominic Calvert-Lewin header.

Prior to that game at the Etihad, Farke was facing serious question marks over his future, amid claims he needed at least one positive result from games against Chelsea and Liverpool.

And after picking up an impressive four points from those matches, Leeds were again good value for another point at the Gtech Stadium, a ground which has already seen Liverpool, Newcastle, Manchester United and Aston Villa come away empty-handed this season.

Now, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp feels Leeds will have no choice but to back the manager after finding a system that really suits his players.

Redknapp said on Sky Sports: “I think they’ve got, and I think they have found, a way of playing that really suits them. At the moment, you have to say they have turned their season around by reverting to this back-three system. It’s working for them, and they look hard to beat.

“I know the goal today came after they switched to four at the back and returned to 4-3-3, but I think there are a lot of positives for Farke to take.

“I think the team, the way they’re playing, certainly at home, the manager can now take confidence that he can keep his job.

“I think the fact they’ve had some good results will just seriously dampen that noise down, which is exactly what he needs. I think it suits the players as well. The last thing you want as a player is for your manager to be spoken about. Is he going to get the sack next week? They need that continuity. They need to decide. Is he the right man to take him forward and keep him in the Premier League? If you think he is, you’ve got to stick with him.”

ICYMI: Farke devours Leeds sack claims with brilliant declaration as Gary Neville drops survival prediction

Farke praised as Leeds’ relegation saviour is named

Redknapp feels Farke has managed to steady the Leeds ship, not just with his brand of football, but with his ability to handle the media and the pressure that came with question marks over his future.

The pundit continued: “They’re right in the race. I think if you look at the other sides, at the bottom, it’s been difficult. I thought his interview was very balanced there. Look at Bournemouth a few weeks ago; they were a point away from going into second place; now they are looking over their shoulder, looking over the likes of Leeds or West Ham and hoping they don’t get any results soon. And that’s how this league is, so unforgiving.

“And he’s been well aware of that this season, used that to his advantage and found this new system, this way of playing that has given them more energy, and since then, they’ve certainly improved. Yeah, there are no issues to address now [with Farke].”

His fellow pundit, Ben Mee, meanwhile, feels the form of Calvert-Lewin is key to Leeds’ survival hopes.

The 11-times capped England striker has now scored in four successive games, taking his tally to five from 15 appearances for the Whites.

“DCL is going to be vital for this team and this system,” Mee stated.

“When you are down there battling, and you’re scrapping for your life, but you have a player there can can put the ball in the back of the net, it is absolutely massive, and they’ll want to keep him going on this run of form that he’s on and keep fit and firing.

“And if they can do, they’ve got every chance.”

Leeds round-up: Prolific striker wanted; Fabrizio Romano ends hopes of Como raid

Meanwhile, Leeds United are being backed to ‘make a dart’ for the signing of a prolific frontman, who has scored an impressive 19 goals in 22 appearances this season, with sources rating the chances of a move to bring the red-hot striker to Elland Road in January.

Elsewhere, we can reveal Leeds are keeping a watching brief over the future of Tyrique George after sources revealed the teenager has made it clear he wants to leave Chelsea next month.

And while the Whites are one of three Premier League sides keeping tabs on his situation, BlueCo may have a very different idea on where to send him after seemingly green-lighting his exit.

Finally, Leeds United’s plans to add talented Como playmaker Martin Baturina to their squad next month are effectively over after a big admission from Fabrizio Romano.