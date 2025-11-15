Daniel Farke may be the hot favourite to become the next Premier League manager to lose his job, but there are four strong reasons why he can still save his skin and with multiple sources having made clear what the immediate future holds for the 49-year-old at Leeds.

The German finds his future as Leeds United manager coming under serious threat off the back of a dismal run of form that has seen Leeds lose four of their last five matches to slip within a point of the relegation zone. And with an unforgiving run of fixtures awaiting the Whites on their return from the international break, the pressure is really building on the former Norwich manager’s shoulders.

However, we have stood firm from the outset that Leeds’ board remains in Farke‘s corner and, in anticipation of that tough run, the club are exactly where they expected to be.

Furthermore, we believe there are four reasons for Farke to remain optimistic about as he looks to turn the corner and prove he has what it takes to prevent the West Yorkshire side from making an instant return to the second tier…

First of all, home form will be paramount for Leeds if they are to achieve their survival target – and that remains Farke’s single biggest hope of putting points on the board.

As bad as Leeds have been away from home, the flip-reverse of that is that they have been strong at Elland Road. And the fact that they have put 72.7% of their points on the board in games at home this season will give them cause for optimism – especially with four of the next six coming at Elland Road.

Granted, games against Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool and Crystal Palace will represent severe tasks for the Whites. But they have shown themselves more than capable of giving the best teams a good game there, and just one defeat on their own patch so far this season will give them hope that they can put further points on the board.

At home, Leeds are more than competitive and are certainly not the cannon fodder being portrayed in the media right now.

Farke will also know that, as it stands, Leeds are on target to achieve the point-per-game metric he has challenged his players. Currently, on course with 11 points from 11 matches, he will hope to maintain that run over the coming weeks.

And even if they do fall behind on that metric, there will be further opportunities to make up ground.

DON’T MISS ⚪🔵🟡 Yes or No? Should Leeds United sack under-fire manager Daniel Farke?

A third point in his favour revolves around transfers and the fact that Leeds were unable to land the two attacking targets he craved in the closing days of the window has been taken as a mitigating factor in the club’s struggle for goals so far, and failing to turn the dominant performances they put in into the results they have deserved.

The board understand this and it is something they are working to rectify ahead of the January window.

And finally, while there appears to be a very vocal online presence having turned on the manager, those who attend Elland Road week-in, week-out still tend to have the manager’s back.

Now the dust has settled on that Forest disappointment, where do you stand on Daniel Farke’s future? — James Marshment (@marshyleeds) November 11, 2025

And we believe supporters will use next Sunday’s return to action against Aston Villa to show this. Granted, he may not be held in the same esteem as one of his illustrious predecessors, Marcelo Bielsa, but Farke is still appreciated from the terraces, and there is an acceptance that he has done as well as can be expected so far this season.

What are sources saying about Farke sack at Leeds?

Despite all the speculation over the manager’s future, we have insisted from the off and as soon as speculation over his future started to raise its head that 49ers Enterprises remain firmly behind the manager.

‘Leeds United are currently satisfied with the job Daniel Farke has done at Elland Road this season, with sources insisting he is no immediate danger of the sack – but 49ers Enterprises’ resolve is likely to be tested amid very real fears that the Whites could find themselves in the relegation zone come the turn of the year’, Dean Jones wrote.

That stance has been backed up in further detail by the Yorkshire Evening Post’s Leeds United correspondent, Graham Smyth, who has explained why a change in the dug-out is not expected any time soon.

BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope also does not expect the Whites to pull the trigger any time soon.

Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has reported that although Leeds are not planning to sack Farke anytime soon, results will need to improve after the international break ‘to avoid surprises’.

The Daily Mail’s, Mike Keegan,, however, claims Farke has been given a five-game deadline to show himself capable of keeping Leeds afloat in the Premier League.

The first of those games – the loss at Forest – has already been crossed off with a ‘L’, making the next four games absolutely critical.

Zinny Boswell of Sky Sports, though, insists Leeds have no immediate plans to sack him, citing the fact they have already submitted their interview schedules with Farke to the TV corporation over the upcoming fortnight; a sure-fire sign in his eyes that the 49-year-old still has Leeds’ trust.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.