Leeds United’s players are still very much behind Daniel Farke and are still playing for him amid growing speculation he faces the sack, an in-the-know source has revealed, though summer signing Gabriel Gudmundsson has made a plea for the manager to ‘adapt’ his tactics.

The Whites are in freefall, having lost five of their last six Premier League games and now face a difficult run that sees them face Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in the space of eight days. Having dropped into the relegation zone, the pressure on Farke is very much on at Elland Road as he battles to not just preserve his job, but Leeds United‘s status as a top-flight side.

Yet while speculation that Farke is facing the sack has grown significantly louder in recent weeks – and sources have confirmed to us that the 49-year-old is at serious risk – the German still remains in situ and is still preparing his players for Saturday’s daunting trip to the Etihad.

Significantly, the trusted Leeds United correspondent Graham Smyth, who writes for the Yorkshire Evening Post, has explained his theory as to why the club’s players are still very much playing for their manager, by resisting the temptation to lump it into the box while trailing to Aston Villa in a desperate bid for an equaliser; instead still sticking to their ethos of playing the ball around.

“What I will say is, they are still playing for Daniel Farke,” Smyth said on the Inside Elland Road podcast. “You see that in a number of ways, in the effort, the application, they were fighting tooth and nail on Sunday. Tanaka was throwing himself into duels.

“Which ironically got him subbed off. It struck me, that on 93 minutes, Leeds had the ball and instead of just sending it, which is what I would’ve liked them to have done with Dominic Calvert-Lewin on the pitch.

“They were passing it around to get into a better position to fashion a chance, which I know is exactly what Farke wants. He wants them to prepare their attacks. He’s coached it and drilled that into them.

“If they weren’t still playing for Farke, they would be going off-script. I didn’t see that, they were sticking to the plan, and that tells me they’re still playing for the manager, and he’s still got the dressing room. He still has the senior stars’ backing.

“However, it doesn’t take a great deal for heads to drop, collective spirit to crumble. That’s not a question mark of the leadership or character, but if you keep losing, it becomes very hard to get out of that rut.”

Despite that, Smyth has joined pundits Ally McCoist, Chris Sutton and Sam Allardyce in sharing their theories on whether Farke could face the sack soon…

Farke sack? Four observers share Leeds United theories

Reflecting on Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Villa, former Whites manager Allardyce explained on the No Tippy Tappy podcast why a lack of goals are Leeds’ biggest downfall.

“I watched it [the 2-1 loss to Villa] they didn’t play bad,” Allardyce said. “So I think that the fear of Leeds going down again and recent results, has obviously put speculation on him.

“Sadly, there was speculation on his position when he got promoted. I can’t see any standout players. I can see a good team. Goals are going to be the problem again,” Allardyce continued.

McCoist, speaking on talkSPORT, feels Farke needs to go more direct to get the best out of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“If he changes his style and goes more forward-thinking, that would be a start,” he stated.

Chris Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio Five, added: “I think it could turn ugly quite quickly with the fans. They have a tough run now.”

And in reflection to all that, Smyth admitted it’s getting too close for comfort for Farke, commenting: “I just think you’re dangerously close to that point [sacking Farke]. Very dangerously close to that point because of what we’ve seen.”

One of Leeds’ brighter players this season, left-back Gudmundsson, feels the club need to “adapt” their tactics to ensure they put more points on the board.

“We are all behind everyone in the club. We are working to come through,” he told BBC Radio Leeds.

“We know we have a plan each game to play with, and it’s football; things happen. We need to adapt to certain games depending on which team you’re playing and their qualities. We have to accept sometimes that we are losing, and when we are winning, we are winning.

“When we are playing at home, we feel very good – I think everyone can see that as well. But when we are playing away, we need to step up. The performances are there, but we just need to make sure we get the points.

“It’s such a good group of players. We are so close to each other and want to help each other all the time. We are not focusing on [poor results] too much. We know we have a big game ahead, and we are going to help each other.

“It’s only November and nothing is going to be decided here. We are all sticking together and working hard. We know what we can do, we have a good group – and we will figure this out.”

