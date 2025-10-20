Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been told he faces a critical few weeks to save himself from the sack at Elland Road and, with the Whites teetering close to the drop zone, a maverick Ligue 1 coach has been named as a potential successor.

The Whites’ promising start to life back in the Premier League is in danger of unravelling after suffering a second successive defeat on Saturday in going down 2-0 at Burnley. That loss not only boosted one of the sides battling to stay up alongside them, but it also means Leeds have now lost 50% of the eight games they have played so far.

While that point a game average (they have eight points from eight games so far) would likely be enough for survival come the end of the season, the Opta Supercomputer has delivered a damning update to Leeds’ chances.

With Leeds currently the worst in the Premier League for converting big chances, that inability to score at Burnley, despite dominating possession and the shots statistics, means Friday’s clash with West Ham can now be considered a must-win game.

However, under the latest predictions from Opta, Leeds now have a 44.28% chance of suffering relegation and have a predicted final points total of 37.07 in all the scenarios the computer has run.

Per the report, that would see them finish the season in 18th place, just ahead of Burnley (35.57 points) and Wolves (31.55 points).

West Ham and Nottingham Forest – who both recently changed managers – are both predicted to finish above the Whites.

Leeds now face a critical period where they face West Ham (H), Brighton (A) and Nottingham Forest (A) and picking up points will be crucial, with the next set of games after that seeing a run of daunting games against Aston Villa (H), Man City (A), Chelsea (H) and Liverpool (H).

As a result of that, pundit Aidy White feels Farke will need some good results in the next few weeks to keep the wolves from his door, though insisting now is not the right time to replace the German as manager….

Farke sack talk dismissed for now as Ligue 1 boss is touted for job

Discussing the 48-year-old’s future, White told BBC Radio Leeds why Leeds must hold their nerve for the next three games at least.

“I don’t think changing manager, in this period over the next three or four games, is wise. This is an important period.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do. If he doesn’t do well in this period, then huge decisions will need to be made,” White said.

Farke, who led Leeds to a record-setting 100-point haul to win the Championship title last season, has around 20 months remaining on the four-year deal he initially signed at Elland Road.

Despite that, speculation over the last few days has touted two names as a potential successor, though one of those names – Sean Dyche – has been taken off the table with the former Burnley boss having agreed to become the next Nottingham Forest manager.

Another of those linked is Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior, who has guided the side to third in Ligue 1 this season and almost helped secure a famous win over PSG on Friday evening.

White, though, urged caution, saying of the 41-year-old Rosenior.

“It’s a huge gamble to put someone in without any Premier League experience [Rosenior]. You have people like Sean Dyche with Premier League experience, but do you want to go down that route?”

Leeds round-up: Meslier, Celtic bid repelled; Piroe future clarified

Meanwhile, Leeds are likely to block Celtic’s cheeky request to sign Illan Meslier on a free transfer in the January window, but sources are adamant a deal is there to be done and with the move likely to spell the beginning of the end of another star’s somewhat illustrious career.

One player who won’t be allowed to leave Elland Road in January, though, is Joel Piroe, TEAMtalk understands, and with Farke insistent that the Dutch striker is still someone he relies on and having stressed to the player that his chance will come over the season.

Piroe is currently third in the pecking order, but questionable fitness records of the two players in front of him mean opportunities will likely still arrive for last season’s top goalscorer in the Championship.

Finally, Farke will be hoping to keep one summer signing in his good books, with a vast majority of Leeds supporters now calling on the manager to axe an ever-present this season and bring in an £18m capture who is busting a gut to prove himself after a frustrating season so far.

