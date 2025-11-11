Leeds United have significantly underwhelmed in their last two games, and while questions have been raised about whether Daniel Farke is the right manager for the job, the Elland Road faithful have to question the massive mistake that 49ers Enterprises made in the summer of 2025.

With Leeds just a point above the Premier League bottom three after 11 rounds of matches, there is serious concern about the West Yorkshire club going back down to the Championship, especially when considering that they will face Aston Villa, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool in their next four fixtures.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises are not planning to sack Farke anytime soon, with the club’s hierarchy having realised that they left the German short of attacking options.

There is no panic in the Leeds boardroom, as they expected the club to be where they are in the table right now.

However, there is always the danger of Leeds chairman Paraag Marathe and his trusted advisors taking action in the coming weeks and months should the team fail to pick up points under Farke and slide into the relegation zone.

Regardless of whether Leeds stay or go down under Farke, the big question that the Elland Road faithful have to ask of 49ers Enterprises is why they did not bring in a new manager in the summer.

Farke did admirably well in getting Leeds back to the Premier League, but that should have been him done at Elland Road.

The German won two promotions with Norwich City, and on both occasions, there were immediate relegations.

That should have been a warning to the Leeds bosses, who should have let Farke leave with a hefty compensation once he won promotion and hired a new manager – someone better and/or proven in the Premier League.

The Leeds owners made their bed, and now they have to lie in it. Farke should never have been kept on in the job after Leeds got promoted to the Premier League.

If Leeds were serious about establishing themselves in the Premier League and pushing on, then they needed to get a better manager in the summer.

This might sound grandeur, but Leeds should have taken a leaf out of Real Madrid’s book.

Fabio Capello won LaLiga on two separate occasions with Madrid, but Los Blancos sacked him both times.

The second time in 2007 was especially brutal, as the Italian legend was fired just 11 days after he had led Madrid to their first LaLiga title since 2003.

Capello’s remit was to win LaLiga, and he got the job done (by playing excruciatingly dull and defensive football), and Madrid waved goodbye to him, with then Los Blancos president Ramon Calderon telling Marca at the time: “We’ve laid the foundations, but we need to find a more enthusiastic way of playing.”

The Italian tactician could not do anything more with Madrid, and the club bosses knew that.

Remember how brutal Roman Abramovich was when he owned Chelsea?

If you think you are a big club or want to be one and have lofty ambitions, then act like one.

Of course, it would be silly to suggest that Leeds are at the level of Real Madrid and Chelsea, but they should have been prudent and should have had the foresight that Farke would not do any better than he is doing right now.

Farke’s remit was to get Leeds into the Premier League, which he did. But 49ers Enterprises should have moved on from him.

It is NOT Farke’s fault that Leeds are in the situation that they are in – well, not entirely anyway.

The German manager is doing the best he can with the resources that he has been given and with the calibre that he has.

Even if Leeds sack Farke now, get a new manager in, and the club stays in the Premier League, would you be able to trust that the bosses will not repeat the mistake of the past summer?

It is a privilege to be part of the Premier League, not a right. Leeds fans will remember the euphoria of the Marcelo Bielsa era, and now the club have another chance to establish themselves among the elite.

A brutal but necessary decision in the summer of 2025 was needed, but 49ers Enterprises failed.

To use a quote that Jose Mourinho once made when he was at Real Madrid, Leeds should have gone hunting in the Premier League with a dog, but they took a cat instead.