Leeds United continue to be described by sources as ‘frontrunners’ for the signing of Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi this month, with their chief rivals from the Bundesliga now targeting a former Whites star instead, while a trusted journalist has revealed Daniel Farke’s request to the 49ers to sign a new attacker before the window slams shut.

The Whites are in a good place right now, having lost just once in their last nine games across all competitions, to ease fears over an immediate return to the Championship. Putting an eight-point gap between themselves and West Ham in 18th place now gives Leeds a strong platform from which to build and potentially puts them within just a few wins of securing their top-flight status for another season.

With Farke now hoping to make additions to his squad to solidify their prospects, we have consistently reported on the club’s interest in Union Berlin’s goal-hungry defender Doekhi.

Out of contract in the summer and with the Bundesliga side open to his sale, sources last week confirmed the Whites have opened talks over a prospective move for the Dutchman, who has an impressive six goals in 19 appearances so far this season.

However, Leeds will not have it all their own way for the 6ft 3in star, with sources from Germany confirming to us that VfL Wolfsburg are also actively exploring a move for the 27-year-old.

Doekhi, who has featured in every Bundesliga match for Union so far this season, has underlined his reputation as one of the division’s most productive defenders from set-pieces and open play – attributes that align perfectly with Farke’s new-look tall and athletic side.

Despite the interest from Wolfsburg, multiple sources continue to insist the Whites are the frontrunners for his signature, with the player himself reportedly “very keen” on a switch to Elland Road.

The appeal is clear: a chance to test himself in England’s top flight, join a promotion-chasing project, and link up with a manager familiar with his qualities from previous scouting networks.

However, as our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher confirms, the landscape shifted dramatically over the weekend following Wolfsburg’s humiliating 8-1 defeat to Bayern Munich – a result that exposed glaring defensive frailties for the Volkswagen Arena outfit, who sit mid-table but have conceded as many goals as some of the league’s strugglers.

The good news for Leeds is that Doekhi is not Wolfsburg’s only target. To that end, well-connected Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has on Wednesday afternoon confirmed the Bundesliga side’s interest in former Leeds centre-half Charlie Cresswell, who has excelled with Toulouse since leaving Elland Road.

Furthermore, with Plettenberg confirming that there has been ‘no developments on Doekhi’ for Wolfsburg, that will enhance Leeds’ belief that a deal is there to be done and the player does indeed favour the move to West Yorkshire.

Farke still wants to add attacker to Leeds’ ranks

Union Berlin, meanwhile, faces a familiar dilemma. Having already lined up Zeno Van Den Bosch from Royal Antwerp as a long-term replacement, the Kopenick club knows a January sale represents their last opportunity to recoup a fee for Doekhi.

While no exact asking price has been publicly confirmed, sources suggest they hope to recoup as much as €13m (£11.3m, $15.1m) for the star. We can also confirm that Union would prefer to cash in now rather than lose him for nothing in six months.

Despite the switch to a 3-5-2 system, strengthening Farke’s needs to bolster his defence, the Leeds manager remains intent on adding another attacker to his mix.

According to the well-informed journalist Beren Cross, reinforcing Leeds United’s attack has been underlined as the ‘priority’ for the club’s recruitment team in January.

Having missed out on Fulham’s Harry Wilson on deadline day – the Wales international going on to enjoy a brilliant season on a personal level, and having been beaten to Facundo Buonanotte by Chelsea, Farke still feels there is a gap in his attack that needs addressing.

And while Cross, writing in The Athletic, claims the profile of the attacker they plan to pursue before the end of January remains a mystery, the journalist is adamant that is where Leeds’ focus will be fixed before the window closes for business on Monday, February 2.

Leeds’ chances of an addition of their own will be further boosted by the exit of Jack Harrison, with talks underway over a move to Fiorentina.

And even though talks focus on an initial loan deal for the out-of-favour winger, Leeds believe that the recovery of Harrison’s salary will aid their balance sheet and enhance their prospects of a signing in the final third of their own.

Leeds round-up: Callum Wilson talk clarified; Real Madrid move dead

Elsewhere, sources have shed light on whether Callum Wilson could join Leeds United as the 33-year-old striker waits to finalise a severance package to leave West Ham United.

The former England striker, also linked with a move to Celtic and Ipswich, will be released by the Hammers just six months after joining as a free agent this summer.

Wilson scored four times in 18 appearances for the Irons.

And finally, an audacious attempt to bring a Real Madrid star to West Yorkshire has ultimately failed to get off the ground.

