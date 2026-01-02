Leeds United are wasting no time in addressing defensive vulnerabilities that could derail their Premier League survival bid, as sources indicate that Daniel Farke’s side have identified Union Berlin centre-back Danilho Doekhi as a prime target to bolster their backline.

The 27-year-old Dutch defender has emerged as a standout performer in the Bundesliga, renowned for his physical dominance, aerial prowess, and unexpected goal threat. This season alone, Doekhi has netted four league goals – all headers – plus two more in the DFB-Pokal, making him one of Europe’s most dangerous defenders from set pieces. No centre-back has scored more headed goals in the top five leagues since his 2022 arrival at Union.

Leeds‘ interest stems from a perfect storm of circumstances. Farke’s recent switch to a back-three system has exposed a lack of depth, exacerbated by Joe Rodon’s ankle ligament injury, expected to sideline the Wales international for several weeks.

With only three recognised senior centre-backs available, reinforcements are urgently needed to navigate a gruelling fixture list, including tough clashes against Manchester United, Newcastle and Arsenal in January.

Crucially, Doekhi’s contract expires in summer 2026, putting Union Berlin in a vulnerable position. The Berlin club, safe from relegation worries under Steffen Baumgart, would prefer a January sale to recoup a fee – potentially around €13m (£11.3m) or less – rather than lose their asset for free.

Leeds could even negotiate a pre-contract for a summer move, but an immediate transfer aligns with Farke’s desire for immediate impact.

Doekhi’s profile fits Leeds’ recruitment strategy: tall, commanding, and experienced at the highest level, with over 100 Bundesliga appearances and prior Eredivisie success at Vitesse. Former links to Farke during his Norwich days add intrigue, and ties to current Leeds stars Pascal Struijk (in the Ajax academy) and Brenden Aaronson (at Union) could ease integration.

While no formal bids are confirmed yet, sources suggest Leeds are hopeful of striking a deal. In a window where survival hangs in the balance – the Whites sit seven points above the drop zone – landing Doekhi could prove a masterstroke, adding steel and goals to a defence craving reinforcement.

