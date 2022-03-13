Leeds warned they look no better with Jesse Marsch and there was ‘no reason’ to sack Bielsa

Leeds United do not look a better side with Jesse Marsch in charge and there was absolutely no reason to sack Marcelo Bielsa, a pundit has said.

Despite a strong first campaign back in the Premier League last season, the Whites are now firmly in a relegation battle. They came into Sunday’s clash with Norwich having conceded 16 goals before the last strike of their own.

That run coincided with a torrid spell of form and Bielsa subsequently got the sack at the end of February.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch subsequently stepped in, but has been unable to have the instant impact he would have liked.

Indeed, the American lost his first two Premier League games in charge to Leicester and Aston Villa.

And former top-flight striker Darren Bent has admitted his concern that Leeds do not look any better under their new manager.

“It was a big, big risk, I questioned it,” Bent told talkSPORT.

“Usually the board will listen to the fans and if the fans kick up enough of a fuss, then the board will react.

“With the Bielsa thing, the Leeds fans still absolutely love him so there was no reason to make a change. I know they were leaking goals but I probably would have just given him until the end of the season.

“I know it wasn’t [working] but the Leeds fans were quite happy with it, I would’ve given him until the end of the season. Do Leeds look any better without Bielsa?”

After the Elland Road clash with Norwich, the Whites still have to play Manchester City and Chelsea at home.

They also face Brighton and Southampton in West Yorkshire before the end of the season.

Leeds facing Kalvin Phillips conundrum

Regardless of whether Leeds stay in the Premier League, they are facing a big summer transfer window as they look to keep hold of some of their top stars.

Contract talks are reportedly at an advancing stage with star winger Raphinha. However, the Brazilian reportedly wants out at the end of the season.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, is reportedly in Premier League demand.

Manchester United, Manchester City and now Newcastle are reportedly among the clubs watching his progress.

He has struggled with injury this term and not played as much as he would have hoped. He will nevertheless be in the spotlight this summer.