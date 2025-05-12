Marseille are reportedly doing their utmost to gazump Leeds United and sign Tottenham winger Manor Solomon this summer.

The Israel international spent the season on loan at Elland Road and played a huge part in Leeds winning the Championship, contributing to over 24 percent of the team’s overall goals as Daniel Farke’s side sealed a return to the Premier League after two years away.

Despite Solomon writing his name into Leeds folklore for his stoppage-time winner at Plymouth Argyle on the final day of the season, which guaranteed the Whites top spot, speculation has mounted that his future may be away from West Yorkshire, with the Championship champions only signing the player on an initial dry loan only.

Reports coming out of Switzerland suggest Marseille, who have just secured qualification for next season’s Champions League, are eyeing a move for him this summer.

According to Sky Sports journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, the Ligue 1 outfit have repeatedly scouted the ex-Fulham loanee this season and discussions between both parties have begun.

He adds that head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who worked with Solomon back when he was in the dugout at Shakhtar Donetsk, has recommended signing the wideman; with Tavolieri believing this is a way to apply ‘pressure and impose his conditions’ to continue at Marseille.

Finally, the report claims Tottenham are demanding €20 million (£16.8m, $22.2m) for Solomon’s services and if Leeds want to sign him, they may have to act fast.

Solomon open to Leeds transfer

After Solomon’s last-gasp winner at Plymouth, the winger made his feelings on the Yorkshire outfit perfectly clear.

“I want to celebrate with my partner, with the club’s employees. We deserve it. I’ve been focused on this season; in two or three days we will talk and see what is happening. I don’t know what the future holds but I can just say I love [Leeds],” he told Leeds United TV.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Tottenham were open to selling Solomon this summer and Leeds were growing increasingly confident of striking a deal.

Now, our transfer expert, Fraser Fletcher, can confirm that the former Maccabi Peta Tikva player, who is also admired by Everton, is open to talking to Leeds about a permanent transfer, despite Marseille’s interest, as he has LOVED his time at Elland Road.

Incidentally, Solomon scored 10 goals and bagged 13 assists in 41 games in all competitions for Leeds in the 2024/25 campaign.

This was a far cry from the previous season where a knee injury limited him to just six appearances for Tottenham.

