Departed star sends swipe at Leeds as he calls new club ‘ideal place’

A player who left Leeds United in the summer transfer window says he ‘feels better’ after moving to Spain.

The Yorkshire club have endured a slow start to the season under tactician Marcelo Bielsa. They are on ten points from as many matches as things stand and sit just above the relegation zone.

Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Norwich City at Carrow Road. Raphinha and Rodrigo found the net in the second half as Leeds picked up a vital three points.

More results like that will be required if Bielsa and co are to manage anything like the ninth-placed finish they achieved in 2020-21.

Raphinha’s form will be vital to their success. The right winger is one of the Whites’ top performers and is now a fully fledged Brazil international.

Raphinha arrived at Elland Road in October 2020 to compete with Helder Costa. He soon usurped the Portuguese and made his way into the starting lineup.

Costa had little chance of getting back into the side. Dan James’ arrival from Man Utd made his situation even worse.

Costa opted to leave in search of game time and joined Spanish outfit Valencia on a season-long loan. They also have the option to make the deal permanent for an undisclosed fee.

The attacker has impressed Valencia fans during his six appearances so far this term. When asked about his situation, Costa said (via Sport Witness): “I feel better here, I came from a not so good situation [at Leeds].

“But Valencia have given me the opportunity to relaunch my career and I think this is the ideal place to do that.

“I hope to be up to the challenge. I didn’t have continuity of games, but the coach has given me a chance and I want to make the most of it. I’ve got to improve my weaknesses.”

Bielsa provides injury update on Leeds stars

Meanwhile, Bielsa has given an injury update ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leicester.

On striker Patrick Bamford, the Argentine said:“It’s the problem in his ankle. The time of his diagnostic has not been fulfilled yet. It’s not a simple injury. The disappearance of the pain or the tolerance of the pain. You can’t give an exact prognosis.

“The response I give when I say it’s subject to his evolution can not be interpreted as me not giving all the info I possess because injuries like this where the prognosis can’t be given exactly. I mean when he will be available to play.”

Defenders Luke Ayling and Robin Koch will also be unavailable for selection.

