Desperate Leeds star hands in transfer request as Everton ready ‘improved offer’ after £25m bid

Wantaway Leeds forward Wilfried Gnonto has handed in a ‘written transfer request’ as per David Ornstein, as Everton prepare an ‘improved offer’ following the rejection of £25million.

The Whites’ transfer window has been a fairly eventful one. They’ve so far seen nine players exit Elland Road, including big names such as Rodrigo Moreno and Jack Harrison.

The latter is part of a group of six that the Whites have allowed to leave on loan. They’ve done so knowing that some of those players – Harrison a prime example – should not be playing Championship football.

There has not been a lot of drama in the exits that have actually taken place.

The situation surrounding Gnonto has brought quite enough of that, though. The 19-year-old joined just last summer, and had a promising start to life in the Premier League, scoring twice and assisting four times in 24 games.

As such, having dropped down to the Championship, the Whites would have hoped he’d progress even more quickly at a lower level, while helping them attempt to get back to the top flight.

Gnonto has had other ideas, having refused to be a part of Leeds squads after the first game of the season.

That’s as he’s a target of Everton, who he’s apparently agreed personal terms with.

Gnonto hands in transfer request

Leeds responded sternly by telling Gnonto and his representatives he “would not be sold”. They also pulled him out of group training, forcing him to do his training alone.

Gnonto continues to be a nuisance, and there’s been a big update on his future. Transfer insider Ornstein reports the forward has submitted a ‘written transfer request in an attempt to secure’ his exit from the club.

Ornstein reiterates that Leeds ‘insist he is not for sale’.

In any case, Gnonto is ‘determined to leave in search of Premier League football’.

Everton readying improved offer

Everton, where his teammate Harrison is on loan, are also doing their all to ensure Leeds sell.

They have already had multiple bids turned down, the latest worth £25million plus add-ons. They’re not stopping, though, as they are reportedly ‘prepared to return with an improved offer’.

It’s not mentioned how much they’re willing to bid this time, nor is it clear how much, if anything, Leeds would accept to let Gnonto go.

Indeed, it has been claimed they value him at £25million, which clearly is not the case, given the value of the last offer. Everything to up to now suggests they won’t sell, but Gnonto is doing his all to make it happen anyway.

It could backfire spectacularly, as there’s a chance he’s forced to sit on the sidelines for a good while if he doesn’t manage to force through a move, and he could forge a reputation as a troublemaker early on his career.

If Leeds don’t get the price they want, they might force him to sit out for some time, given he clearly doesn’t want to play for them.

