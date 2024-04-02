Leeds facing disastrous triple exit as Chelsea plot move for star player; record-breaking forward tipped to leave

Leeds trio Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville could all leave, per reports

Leeds are in the midst of a captivating battle for promotion from the Championship, but reports suggest they could lose three key players if they miss out.

The Whites currently sit in second place in the table, one point behind leaders Ipswich Town and only one ahead of Leicester City, who have a game in hand.

The battle for automatic promotion looks set to go down to the wire in what is one of the most exciting Championship seasons in recent years.

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, several of Leeds’ star players are being chased by top clubs and they could be on the move should the Yorkshire side fail to return to the top flight.

Georginio Rutter, who has scored six goals and made an impressive 17 assists in the Championship this term, is one of three in demand.

““If Leeds do miss out on promotion, there will be interest in Rutter and other top players at the club.

“The likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will also be wanted elsewhere if that is the case. ”

Chelsea plot move for Leeds winger

Leeds signed Rutter from Hoffenheim for a club-record fee of £35.5m (including add-ons) in January last year.

The 21-year-old forward struggled to live up to the hype at Elland Road last term, but has truly found his feet in the Championship this season.

Rutter is only expected to improve as he gains experience, so a switch to a Premier League side this summer if Leeds fail to get promoted is certainly possible.

As for Gnonto, he was heavily linked with a move to Everton last summer but the Toffees were unable to agree a fee with Leeds despite making multiple offers.

The Italian international has played a key role in the Whites’ title charge, scoring seven goals in the Championship this term, and continues to be eyed by Premier League sides.

Former Leeds director of football Victor Orta is also interested in taking the winger to Sevilla.

Summerville, on the other hand, has been the most impressive player of the trio. He’s stood out a mile in the Championship, netting 17 goals and making eight assists so far.

TEAMtalk sources state that Chelsea are big admirers of Summerville’s and are weighing up a summer move for him.

Arsenal have also been linked with the 22-year-old in recent weeks, so he is certainly a player to keep a close eye on.

