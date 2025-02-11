Leeds United will prioritise signing a new No.10 this summer, with sources revealing that a move to sign Emi Buendia is not completely off the table and that internal talks have been held over three other targets.

The Whites will look to cement their place at the top of the Championship table on Tuesday evening with a fixture at Watford as they look to claim a win that will push them another step closer towards a Premier League return.

Leeds are busy prepping for the summer and regardless of which division they end up in next season, a playmaker is high on the list of targets.

The interest in Emi Buendia remains, though as I reported a few weeks ago, it was never likely that Leeds would be his destination in the winter window, because the player didn’t want to drop down to the Championship.

Buendia is now on loan at Leverkusen, who hold a €20m option to buy. Buendia is keen to make the move permanent, but Leeds haven’t ruled out a new approach if the option isn’t taken up.

Leeds also have Krasnodar’s Eduard Spertsyan on their radar as well as Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer. Manchester City’s James McAtee is another interesting target, who might be available on loan to Premier League clubs next season.

Leeds have hurdles to cross to sign McAtee or Hamer

I was asked a lot during the recent window about Leeds’ refusal to spend, but similar to Arsenal, although in different circumstances, Leeds were always likely to be quiet. They were never really going to bring anyone in for the sake of it, or if the right targets weren’t available.

And for Leeds, it was just a case that they didn’t want to overspend or over commit to names now, because they fully back their squad to get promoted and they think they’re good enough to get over the line. Internally at Leeds, the feeling it was better to put budget to the summer.

By then, certain names in midfield might become available. Hamer is a good example. It’s unlikely Leeds can get him while in the same division as Sheffield United, but if they go up, and the Blades don’t, there will likely be an opportunity to land the 27-year-old.

As for James McAtee, Manchester City didn’t want him to leave. That will be the same story this summer, but if the player asks for minutes, or to exit permanently, City may reluctantly agree, as they did when Cole Palmer joined Chelsea.

McAtee is Premier League ready, so Leeds could only really enter the race for a loan or permanent signing if they go up.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Eduard Spertsyan?

By Samuel Bannister

Born in Russia in June 2000, Spertsyan has worked his way up through the ranks at Krasnodar.

After earning his senior debut in 2020, he quickly made an impression.

By the 2022/23 season, he was the top assist provider in the Russian Premier League and the only player in the competition with double figures for goals and assists.

While he has spent his entire club career with Krasnodar in Russia, Spertsyan represents Armenia on the international stage, having scored on his debut in 2021.

An attacking midfielder, Spertsyan wears the number 10 shirt for Krasnodar and has been described as a “rising star” by Henrikh Mkhitaryan – whose footsteps he will now be hoping to follow in as a talented Armenian playmaker.