Divisive Leeds United star roasted over England selection – he shouldn’t be ‘anywhere near’

The possible selection of Dominic Calvert-Lewin as England’s starting number nine in Saturday’s Nations League clash against Croatia has drawn two mixed reactions, with one pundit insisting he is nowhere near good enough, while TEAMtalk has exclusively been told why the Leeds striker is currently the country’s next best option behind Harry Kane.

Kane’s status as England’s greatest ever striker, and arguably greatest player ever, is not in doubt. With a formidable record of 87 goals for his country in 123 appearances, he now has the century of goals in sight, having now burst some distance clear of the previous record holder, Wayne Rooney (53).

However, while still scoring goals for fun, Kane is now 33 and one wonders just how long he has left at the very top.

There is also a concern for England that, once the legendary striker does call it quits, England do not have a reliable name to call upon.

Indeed, Ivan Toney and Ollie Watkins have both ditched the Premier League for the riches of Saudi Arabia, leaving Leeds star Calvert-Lewin as the new second-best option.

His four goals in six games to start the new season off certainly vindicate Thomas Tuchel’s decision to call him up.

However, controversial pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor is frustrated to see Calvert-Lewin making Tuchel’s squad, let alone kicking off a game for England as their starting striker.

“[Liam Delap’s] the one that I’d say, at his age, the pathway is there for him,” Agbonlahor told talkSPORT.

“I don’t think Calvert-Lewin is the answer. I don’t think he should be anywhere near the England squad. He’s not good enough for the level we want to play at.”

To counter that argument, TEAMtalk has been exclusively told by a former Leeds striker why Calvert-Lewin is worthy of his place and is now England’s best back-up to Kane…

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Calvert-Lewin, Welbeck are the only viable Kane back-ups

In an exclusive interview with TEAMtalk, former Leeds striker Mark Hateley now believes Calvert-Lewin is the country’s second-best option up front.

“If he plays, he is. He needs to stay fit. He has all the tools – he’s a confident lad; he can play at that international level. But it is a difficult position for England at the moment,” Hateley, who played for Leeds back in 1996, said.

“You’ve got Danny Welbeck – who I still think could make an impression on an England side, without a shadow of a doubt, because he’s still playing at a high level.

“But listen, you’re never going to get anything close to Harry Kane – he’s a one-in-a-generation player. So, all England fans need is Harry to stay fit, you need Calvert-Lewin to stay fit, and I’ll say Danny Welbeck. I can’t see anyone else with that experience to call on.”

We asked Hateley if he is concerned by England’s lack of striker options coming through and the 64-year-old, capped himself by the Three Lions on 32 occasions, admitted a lack of strikers is indicative of the modern game.

“It shouldn’t concern me, but it’s going full circle again. We went from no strikers, false nines, small strikers – then Erling Haaland arrives on the scene, and we’re back to a big striker, ball over the top, more direct goal opportunities.

“So, we’ve gone from my era, where it was a big centre-forward with a little number ten playing off him, nearly back full circle to that.

“The old number nine disappeared, and now everyone will be looking for centre-forwards who are 6’6″, 6’7″, beasts, energy, strength, everything that ticks the box like Haaland. Every team will want one, because that’s where we’re going: back to the big centre-forward!”

Hateley added: “Harry is not that big centre-forward that Haaland is. He had a really good early career where he went out on loan and learned how to look after himself in the lower leagues, got booted around, learned what areas to drift into.

“That’s a great education, and he appreciates it. But he’s not that big centre-forward that Haaland is.

“Haaland will touch the ball twice in a game and score two goals, whereas Kane gets involved in the build-up.

“Harry will drop in – don’t get me wrong, he’ll still run in behind, but not as often as he used to. That’s just wisdom and age; that’s where you have other players to do that for you.

“Dropping into that pocket in the middle of the pitch, sometimes for England dropping in just in front of the centre-half in a wider position, switching the ball over the opponent’s full-backs.

“That’s where you need Jude Bellingham to be on top of his game, which he is right now; he’s scoring goals. I can’t wait for him to get his man-strength when he hits 24, 25.

“When I did it, you get that raw energy at 17, 18, 19. Then comes balance – that’s 24, 25, 26. Then 28 to 32, 33 as a striker; that’s your man-strength.”

Meanwhile, sources insist Leeds United remain calm over the future of Calvert-Lewin, with his deal at Elland Road expiring in just over 18 months’ time, with the club having a plan in place over extension talks.

Another Leeds star attracting strong attention just a few games into his Leeds career is Tarik Muharemovic, and sources can reveal the Whites’ stance on his future amid interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan.