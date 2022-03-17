Dominic Matteo claims Radrizzani, Leeds error over Bielsa sack, warning Marsch is on ‘hiding to nothing’

Leeds United could have sacked Marcelo Bielsa earlier to give them a better chance in their battle against Premier League relegation, Dominic Matteo has said.

The Whites pulled the plug on Bielsa’s storied tenure at the club at the end of February. He left following a dismal run of results featuring a lack of goals at the right end and a flurry at the other.

As a result, Jesse Marsch has come in looking to steer Leeds back up the table. Despite two defeats against Leicester and Aston Villa to start his reign, the American got lift-off on Sunday.

Indeed, the dramatic 2-1 win over Norwich at Elland Road breathed life into the end-of-season run-in.

Former Leeds defender Matteo, who is living with a rare form of cancer, praised the club for their help during Bielsa’s reign. However, he added that Whites owner Andrea Radrizzani could have made a change sooner.

“When I took ill, the club actually gave me a job straight away, which has really helped me to get back going again and get back on my feet again,” Matteo told the GegenPod.

“Seeing them more or less from the start, I was at most games, even throughout that period – it’s been great to see.

“We all know what a great club it is, what a big club it is and I think under Marcelo Bielsa he did an amazing job but probably took them as far as he could.

“Maybe they could’ve made the change a little sooner. In my head I was thinking that Marcelo was so good, but he’d probably take them as far as he could.

“It was the longest he’d ever stayed at a football club which is incredible, and he’s loved in Leeds. Jesse’s come in now and he’s going to have to take over the mantle.

“We got the great win on Sunday which was amazing and we really needed that.”

Matteo added that Marsch is on “a hiding to nothing” following the timing of his arrival.

He added: “But I think fresh ideas that have come in, he’s [Marsch] got good pedigree and I think sometimes it is good to get fresh ideas.

“He’s coming in late and at a tough time, but I think already there is a bit of enthusiasm about it. He speaks the language which always helps all of us.”

Leeds face crucial run-in

Leeds return to action on Friday when facing Wolves away from home.

They also have to play Watford, Crystal Palace and Arsenal on their travels. The clash with fellow strugglers Watford will prove particularly crucial.

What’s more, a fixture against Brentford will also stands out in Leeds’ run-in.

Leeds’ morale would have sunk further had they not beaten Norwich. The Canaries sit bottom of the table and destined for relegation.

However, the three points could have inspired the Whites to a run-in to remember.