Elite Leeds talent tipped to make record-breaking transfer to title-winning side as star spells out future goals

Could Crysencio Summerville be lured away from Leeds United even if the club regain their Premier League status?

Xabi Alonso’s seemingly unstoppable Bayer Leverkusen side have reportedly joined the race to sign Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville – but the Germans will have to smash their transfer record to recruit the winger.

After the Netherlands Under-21 international showed glimpses of his ability for Leeds in the 2022/23 campaign, which yielded four goals and two assists but ultimately ended in the Yorkshire outfit being relegated from the Premier League, the 22-year-old has flourished in the Championship this term.

Amid a backdrop of much of last season’s squad leaving permanently or on loan during a chaotic summer of upheaval, which coincided with the departure of Sam Allardyce and the arrival of manager Daniel Farke at Elland Road, Summerville has been a reassuring and exciting presence for the Premier League promotion chasers.

A total of 18 goals and nine assists in all competitions has led to transfer interest from multiple Premier League giants, and if Farke’s side fail to ascend to the English top-flight this season, the former Feyenoord starlet – who joined the Whites on a three-year deal in 2020 – is likely to move on to pastures new.

Summerville has set his sights on playing in the Premier League again but regardless of that, Leeds may have to move on their prized asset if they fail to earn promotion in order to stay in line with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

Leeds published their 2022/23 accounts to Companies House last week and revealed an overall loss of £33m. While they are safe from a PSR breach, football finance expert Kieran Maguire explained that the Championship side owe £190m in unpaid fees to other clubs, therefore, it is likely that players will have to be sold to balance the books.

Xabi Alonso’s summer transfer wishlist for Bayer Leverkusen revealed

Incidentally, according to Bild‘s transfer expert Christian Falk, newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Leverkusen are keeping tabs on Summerville this summer.

The German side, who are in with a shot of achieving an historic treble with the DFB-Pokal and the Europa League to add to their league triumph, are not his only admirers, however.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle United and West Ham have been linked with the former ADO Den Haag loanee, whose contract at Leeds expires in the summer of 2026.

Such is the demand for the flying winger, Leverkusen – who also reportedly have Caen wonderkid Tidiam Gomis, 17, on their radar – may have to pay more than £40m to acquire his services.

Considering their current transfer record is €32m (£27.3m), a fee they forked out in 2019 to recruit midfielder Kerem Demirbay from Hoffenheim, that price tag may end their interest in Summerville. However, he will not be short of suitors come the end of the season.

Leeds star speak out on future after scooping EFL award

Aside from transfer rumours, Summerville was crowned the 2023/24 Championship’s best player by the English Football League this weekend.

The youngster pipped Blackburn Rovers striker Sammie Szmodics, who scored the winner in a 1-0 victory at Elland Road on Saturday and brought his league tally to 24 goals this season, and Leicester City talisman Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to the accolade.

Teammate Archie Gray, 18, scooped up the Championship Young Player of the Season and Apprentice of the Season gongs, while fellow Leeds stars Ethan Ampadu and Georginio Rutter were in the Team of the Season, too.

After winning his award, Summerville told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I wasn’t really thinking about going away. We were very calm in the situation and at the end it was the best decision for me so I’m very happy.

“I never really think about [awards]. It’s very nice to win it, the recognition, I’m really happy with my teammates, the staff who help me enjoy the game. I hope we can get promoted with the team.

“Sammie Szmodics, we played him on the weekend, he made his 30th goal [of the season in all competitions]. Very great, his season has been great, very good goals, he’s just a killer. Dewsbury-Hall very good player as well in midfield for Leicester. I want to wish them all the best for the rest of the season and may the best win.”

On manager Farke, he added: “He’s been a great coach for me on and off the pitch, speaks with me a lot, works with me a lot. I think I really improved this season. On the pitch my finishing, my clinical finish, my crosses. I’m very skilful but I think he improved me a lot with statistics like goals and assists. I’m happy this season.”