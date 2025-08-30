Leeds United have reacted to Chelsea hijacking their deal for Brighton and Hove Albion star Facundo Buonanotte by targeting Emiliano Buendia, according to a report, with another source revealing whether Aston Villa could sell the midfielder to Daniel Farke’s side.

After clinching automatic promotion from the Championship, Leeds went to work in the summer transfer window, as manager Farke aims to avoid the dreaded drop from the Premier League. Anton Stach, Noah Okafor, Jaka Bijol, Lucas Perri, Sean Longstaff, Gabriel Gudmundsson, James Justin, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha are the new players in the West Yorkshire club’s squad.

Leeds are also said to be keen on signing a new number 10 and were closing in on a deal for Facundo Buonanotte.

Journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X at 6:30pm on August 28 that Leeds were ‘advancing in talks’ to sign Argentina international attacking midfielder Buonanotte from Brighton on a loan deal.

However, Chelsea made a late play for Buonanotte, with The Athletic reporting that the Blues have agreed a straight loan with Brighton for the 20-year-old.

Leeds had even booked a flight for Buonanotte for Thursday afternoon, but the youngster, who can also operate as a winger, did not board it.

The Athletic has reported that Leeds had booked a medical for Buonanotte, too, but the deal eventually collapsed.

According to TBR, Leeds are ‘furious’ and ‘shocked’ that they could not sign the number 10 they wanted, with Farke now focusing on signing Buendia from Villa instead.

Buendia, who has been on Leeds’s radar before, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Villa manager Unai Emery has used Buendia just once this season, and that too for only 59 minutes, with the 28-year-old Argentine a peripheral figure in the squad.

Journalist Graeme Bailey told TBR: “Leeds are furious with the news that Buonanotte is now heading to Stamford Bridge and they are now having to look at other options with Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia now a strong option for them.

“The Buonanotte decision has shocked Leeds, they were really excited that they had found their new no 10 option – which they have been working on. But they received a call to tell them it is off and they are not happy at all.”

Bailey added: “Buonanotte, a player Chelsea have long coveted, is being signed instead of Xavi Simons, and will join fellow countryman Alejandro Garnacho in Chelsea’s attack for next season – with both due to complete their moves in the next 24-hours.

“Brighton insist that Buonanotte will be returning to the South Coast next season and no options is included.

“Buonanotte was quick to make the decision to move to Chelsea. Yes there is no clause for him in theory to become permanent but the chance to play for Enzo Maresca in the Champions League is a huge opportunity.”

READ MORE ➡️ Every completed Leeds United transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Could Aston Villa sell Emiliano Buendia to Leeds United?

With Villa having PSR issues, journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that the Villans would be willing to sell Buendia before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Aston Villa would be willing to let [Buendia] move on, just to help their cash flow and balance the books.

“Let’s wait and see – Leeds United are in the market for a number 10, and Buendia would tick a lot of boxes.

“There’s also been interest from Stuttgart in Germany, and there will be a number of clubs looking at Buendia as a potential signing right up to the deadline.”

Latest Leeds news: Forward responds to enquiry, Man Utd raid

Leeds have received a response from a former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea forward after they enquired about bringing him back to the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Darren Witcoop, has reported that Leeds are trying to sign a Nigerian star after he failed to agree on personal terms with Wolves.

Leeds are aiming to make a controversial signing by targeting a Manchester United star who wants to leave Old Trafford on loan before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.

POLL: Where will Leeds finish back in the Premier League next season?