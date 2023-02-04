Emma Louise Jones defends Leeds as Robbie Savage makes grim prediction and names side to fear

Leeds United are being tipped to suffer relegation from the Premier League this season by Robbie Savage, despite what is regarded as a brilliant January transfer window at Elland Road.

The Whites are currently 15th in the Premier League, but just a point clear of the relegation zone in a congested bottom of the table. And they could slip into the drop zone on Saturday if results go against them. Jesse Marsch’s side are next in action on Sunday when they face a crucial trip to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest.

Conversely, a win at the City Ground could see Leeds climb as high as 13th.

Either way, with a double-header against Manchester United to come on Wednesday and then Sunday week, it’s certainly a game Leeds must take something from.

As it stands, a series of supporters remain unconvinced that Jesse Marsch is the man to take Leeds forwards. And while they have lost just once in their last seven games – an unfortunate 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa – they remain without a Premier League win since November 5.

To maximise their survival prospects, Leeds brought in four new signings during the winter window. And while Georginio Rutter arrived in a club-record deal, this article has branded him one of the top worst value for money January signings.

There is, though, plenty of optimism around the arrival of Weston McKennie. Signing on loan from Juventus, Leeds have the option to make his move permanent come the summer.

And his partnership with Tyler Adams in midfield will be key to helping Leeds nudge clear of trouble.

However, despite their ambitious spending, Savage is convinced the Whites are still going down.

Emma Louise Jones and Robbie Savage discuss Leeds survival chances

And he has named Everton as the side most likely to claw their way out of trouble thanks to Sean Dyche’s appointment.

Jones, though, who is the presenter of LUFC TV, was having none of it and was quick to take Savage to task.

“You predicted Leeds to get relegated. Shock,” she said to William Hill. “We’ve got Forest, Everton, Southampton and Manchester United twice in the next five games. Will the next five games decide our Premier League fate?”

Savage replied: “With Sean Dyche going to Everton, given how fantastic a manager he is, I think he will keep Everton up.

“McKennie is a really good signing for Leeds United. I still think Leeds will go down. Forest? I don’t think they will be in it [relegation trouble]. I think Bournemouth will struggle.”

Savage is something of a controversial pundit and does like to say things that can arose debate.

That said, the next run of games will tell us more about the direction Leeds are going in. That said, collecting anything from an in-form Manchester United side will prove tough. And that places a lot of emphasis on Sunday’s game at Forest.

Steve Cooper’s side, though, are a tough nut to crack at home. They have lost just three times at home in 10 games. Leeds, by contrast, have just one away win to their name, at Anfield.

