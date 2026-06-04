Leeds announce huge new Ampadu contract; Farke picks seven untouchables with three big question marks

Leeds United have announced the very welcome news that captain and star player Ethan Ampadu has signed a new four-year deal at the club, and with Daniel Farke keen to build around his skipper and a core of six other stars, big decisions must now be made over three other players.

Ampadu joined Leeds in a £7m deal from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and following their relegation from the Premier League. Having quickly become a fan favourite and promoted to club captain, the Wales international has got better and better during his time at Elland Road, and was recently crowned the club’s Player of the Season after a stellar campaign at the base of midfield.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed towards the end of January, the club were in talks over extending his stay at the club, with sources underlining the confidence that an agreement would soon be announced once the 2025/26 campaign came to a close. That news has now come to pass with chairman Paraag Marathe confirming the 25-year-old has now put pen to paper on an extension through to 2030.

“Ethan has signed an extension and we’ve got him locked up for four years,” Marathe said. “It’s crossed and i’s dotted, it’s all done.

“Ethan was so instrumental for our whole year, and he’s such a captain on and off the pitch. Everything he does is true leadership.

“He’s sort of almost like one of us on the pitch, but he’s also one of the guys. We all thought it was such an important first step for this upcoming window.”

We understand Ampadu’s new deal has seen his salary skyrocket from his previous arrangement, which was worth £40,000 a week. And while details of the arrangement are confidential, it’s believed he will now be elevated among the club’s best-paid players.

In addition to Ampadu – a player that Farke regularly calls his best and most important player – the Whites manager has also picked out six other players to build the club’s future around and considered ‘untouchable’ by the club.

They are: Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Noah Okafor.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands that the club will also consider a new deal for Stach – currently contracted at Elland Road until 2029 – as a reward for a stellar first year at the club from the German.

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Indeed, with the Whites looking to grow next season and build on this season’s 14th-placed finish, the club plans to add quality over quantity to their ranks this summer.

However, while they will have another sizeable transfer warchest to spend, Farke and club overlords, 49ers Enterprises, know some tough decisions will have to be made, and some transfer sacrifices will need to be made.

The first of these focuses around defender Pascal Struijk, who has just a year left on his current arrangement. While his importance to Leeds cannot be understated – he played 34 times in the Premier League this season – the Whites know they could land a hefty fee for the reliable Dutchman.

And with just 12 months remaining on his deal, he could be a player they reluctantly sacrifice to help fund other arrivals.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in April that Aston Villa were among the sides keen, while both Newcastle and Tottenham – though the latter has since pivoted to Brighton’s Jean-Paul van Hecke and also agreed to sign Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth – were also among his suitors.

Elsewhere, the club has a big decision to make over Karl Darlow, with the goalkeeper a free agent in a matter of days. However, after an impressive end to the season, in which he finished as the club’s undisputed No.1, we understand fresh terms will be put before the Wales international, who is settled in the area and at the club.

However, winger Willy Gnonto could be sacrificed. He managed just four starts in the Premier League this season, and while he did make an impact when called upon off the bench, he too could also be sacrificed this summer.

As we exclusively revealed in May, five clubs have taken a shine to the Italy international, with Leeds putting a tempting asking price on the 22-year-old’s head.

Striker Joel Piroe, who has fallen down the order under Farke this season, will also be sold off.

Two defenders we understand Leeds are keen on signing are departing Union Berlin man Danillo Doekhi and a £26m-rated World Cup-bound star, who just suffered relegation from the Premier League.

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