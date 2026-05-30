Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu, seen here with James Justin, Karl Darlow and Jayden Bogle, has been linked with Aston Villa

Leeds United have been urged to prioritise handing Ethan Ampadu a major new contract this summer amid fears that one of the Premier League’s five Champions League sides are looking to sign him, while TEAMtalk can provide a small update on the midfielder’s situation.

Ampadu has just completed his third season at Elland Road and his best yet in Leeds United colours. Named the club and players’ player of the year, the Wales international has been an absolute warrior in the centre of the park for Daniel Farke’s side.

Helping Leeds finish 14th in the Premier League and reach the FA Cup semi-finals was beyond the club’s expectations this season, and with Ampadu playing a vital part, tying him to a major new deal, with his current arrangement due to expire in a year, is now an utmost priority at Elland Road.

Back in January, TEAMtalk exclusively broke the news that talks over extending Ampadu’s stay were already pencilled in and would be prioritised once Premier League safety was secured.

Furthermore, we also revealed a confidence from within Elland Road that the player is keen to sign an extension, which would see the 25-year-old handed a significant pay rise to boot.

However, with no official word coming out of Leeds that an extension has been agreed, Aston Villa are being linked with a £30m raid on the Whites as Unai Emery’s side prepare for a return to the Champions League next season following their recent success in the Europa League.

And a move to take Ampadu to Villa Park has also been talked up by former star Stan Collymore, who has labelled Ampadu ‘perfect’ for the Midlands outfit.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Collymore said: “If Villa are knocking around, he will be the perfect Aston Villa player profile in the PSR era.

“They can’t buy players for £60m or £70m and need to be more diligent.”

Collymore caveated his statement by adding. “Not trying to buy your player, Leeds United. But if you are selling, we will take him from you.”

In light of that, another pundit, former Leeds star Jermaine Beckford, has urged the Whites to act quickly and decisively to tie down the club captain…

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Discussing Ampadu’s importance to the side, Beckford told LeedsLive: “It’s vital. You look at what he’s been able to achieve since he signed for the club. The steps he’s made to improve himself on a personal level, but also those around him. And that’s the sign of a true leader.

“He does dictate play by being vocal. Off the pitch, he leads by example. His work ethic, his work rate, his determination, his drive. The way he puts his body on the line, he’s not afraid to get kicked in the head.

“He’s the guy that everybody looks up to. He’s come on leaps and bounds since he first signed. The respect he gets all over the place is justified. For me, he has to be the first signing of the summer.”

Ampadu himself has given no indication he is planning to leave.

And after helping Leeds reach 47 points for the season, the Whites captain admits the aim is to further improve next season.

“I think to finish 14th is amazing. We had the target of just staying in the Premier League, and I think we can be happy with the season we have had,” he told the club’s media.

“That’s the aim,” the skipper added on striving for a higher finish next season. “As a club, every club wants to do that. You always want to achieve, you always want to strive for more and push more.

“I think now is the time to have a break, have a reflect on the good that’s come and then also the learnings we can take from this.”

Having revealed Leeds’ plans to extend Ampadu’s stay, sources are yet to hear anything which suggests a move away is on the cards this summer, and it remains our belief that the 25-year-old will commit to a new deal, as first revealed in January.

Sources are currently chasing up an update on the situation, and we hope to bring you more news on his contract progress here on TEAMtalk early next week.

Meanwhile, we also explained earlier this month why claims that Leeds “would do well to keep” Ampadu this summer should only be treated with a pinch of salt, despite Farke refusing to be pressed on the chances of the captain extending his deal.

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